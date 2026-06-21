Trump Threatens Iran Over Strait of Hormuz and Hezbollah in Escalating Remarks

US President Donald Trump issued a series of warnings to Iran, threatening military action and raising the possibility of US control over the Strait of Hormuz if Tehran escalates regional tensions.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday that any attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz could trigger severe consequences, including potential military action by the United States.

Speaking to Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump said he had delivered a direct message to Iran's leadership regarding the strategically important waterway.

"You close it and you won't have a country," Trump said. "You won't even make it back to your country."

Trump said 19 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday and suggested the United States could assume a larger role in securing the route.

According to Trump, Washington could become the "Guardian Angel" of the waterway and potentially take 20% of the oil moving through it.

The US president also reiterated previous remarks about imposing charges on vessels using the strait if Tehran does not reach an agreement with Washington.

"If they don't make a deal, we'll collect tolls," Trump said.

Trump further escalated his rhetoric, stating that the United States could take direct control of the waterway if necessary.

"We may take over the Strait, if we have to," he said.

Asked about comments by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian defending Iran's right to enrich uranium, Trump responded with another warning directed at Tehran.

"He better watch his mouth," Trump said. "He better shape up or we'll take over the rest of the country."

Trump also referred to the 60-day ceasefire and negotiation framework established under a Memorandum of Understanding signed last week, describing it as one possible option rather than a binding limitation.

"The 60-day framework is just an option," Trump said, adding that he could take other actions afterward if necessary.

In separate remarks, Trump expressed frustration with Israel's campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"I’m disappointed Israel can't put Hezbollah away," Trump told Fox News.

He also suggested that Syria could play a greater role in addressing the issue, saying he was "close to giving it over to Syria."

Later on Sunday, Trump issued another warning to Iran regarding Hezbollah and other groups allied with Tehran in the region.

In a post on Truth Social, the US president called on Iran to immediately halt the activities of what he described as its "highly paid proxies" in Lebanon.

"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid proxies in Lebanon from causing trouble," Trump wrote.

He warned that if such activities continue, the United States could respond militarily.

"If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder," Trump said.

Trump's remarks come amid continued regional tensions involving Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and ongoing diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran.

The statements represent some of his strongest public warnings in recent weeks regarding both the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's regional influence.