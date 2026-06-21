US-Iran Talks Pause in Switzerland as Tehran Says Nuclear Program Not Discussed

"No negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program took place during the 80-minute first round of talks," the state broadcaster reported.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – High-stakes peace talks between the United States and Iran were briefly paused on Sunday after the first round of negotiations in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, with Iranian state media reporting that Tehran's nuclear program was not discussed during the initial session.

Iranian state television said the first round of face-to-face talks lasted approximately 80 minutes and focused instead on implementing the memorandum of understanding signed earlier between Tehran and Washington, as well as addressing the escalating situation in Lebanon.

"No negotiations regarding Iran's nuclear program took place during the 80-minute first round of talks," the state broadcaster reported, emphasizing that the discussions centered on the practical implementation of the agreement reached by the two sides rather than on Tehran's nuclear activities.

The negotiations, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, are aimed at building a comprehensive peace agreement following the preliminary framework accord signed earlier this week to permanently end months of conflict between the United States and Iran.

The technical-level discussions are considered highly fragile and are expected to continue over an extendable 60-day period as both sides seek to finalize the details of a broader settlement.

The US delegation is headed by Vice President JD Vance and includes senior negotiators Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Iran is represented by Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The talks are being facilitated by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

The negotiations come amid heightened regional tensions, particularly in Lebanon, where recent clashes involving Hezbollah have threatened to undermine the fragile diplomatic progress between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump has warned Iran against allowing its regional allies to escalate hostilities, saying any renewed instability could jeopardize the peace process.

Despite the pause, both sides are expected to resume discussions as mediators work to preserve momentum toward a comprehensive agreement, with the implementation of the preliminary memorandum and regional security issues remaining at the forefront of the negotiations.