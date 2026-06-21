Kurdistan Region Attracts $7.5 Billion In Tourism Investments Under Ninth Cabinet

The Kurdistan Regional Government has implemented more than 80 major tourism projects worth billions of dollars as part of broader efforts to diversify revenue sources

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region has attracted $7.5 billion in tourism investments through more than 80 major strategic projects during the term of the ninth KRG cabinet, Minister of Municipalities and Tourism Sasan Awni announced on Sunday.

Speaking during a ceremony marking the third anniversary of the Kurdistan Region Board of Investment, Awni said the tourism sector has become one of the government's top priorities under the direction of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, as part of efforts to diversify sources of income.

According to the minister, more than 80 strategic tourism projects with a combined value of $7.5 billion have entered the implementation phase during the current cabinet's tenure.

Awni said the Kurdistan Region is now home to more than 3,000 tourism facilities and destinations, adding that the government has opened the door to further investment in the sector.

"There are now more than 3,000 tourism facilities and sites across the Kurdistan Region, and the government has created opportunities for investors to significantly expand this number," he said.

The minister described tourism as an increasingly important pillar of the region's economic development strategy, supported by policies designed to attract both domestic and foreign investment.

Awni also highlighted the social and economic impact of the sector, noting that tourism projects have generated more than 20,000 jobs.

"More than 20,000 employment opportunities have been created in the tourism sector, and 80% of that workforce consists of local employees," he said.

He added that the government is also working to preserve Kurdish identity and language through the promotion of products and cultural assets from across the Kurdistan Region.

The minister credited infrastructure development as a key factor behind the sector's expansion, particularly the construction and modernization of roads.

According to Awni, the implementation of more than 700 road projects during the current cabinet's term has made it easier for visitors to reach remote tourism destinations throughout the region.

"The implementation of more than 700 road projects during this cabinet's term has enabled tourists to access even the most remote tourism areas with ease," he said.

Awni called on private-sector investors to take advantage of the incentives and facilities provided by the government to expand investment in tourism.

He said the KRG's long-term goal is to position the Kurdistan Region as a global destination for both tourism and investment throughout all four seasons of the year.

As investment continues to grow and infrastructure projects advance, officials say tourism is expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting economic diversification across the Kurdistan Region.