Zakho to Build Iraq's Largest Fountain as Corniche Expansion Gains Pace

A landmark tourism project featuring advanced water displays, underground parking, and new commercial attractions is set to become the centerpiece of Zakho's expanding Corniche.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region's Independent Administration of Zakho is preparing to add a new landmark to its rapidly expanding tourism landscape, with local authorities announcing the construction of what is expected to become Iraq's largest water fountain as part of the next stage of the city's Corniche development.

Construction is already underway, and officials say the project is expected to be completed within seven months, after which it will open to residents and visitors as one of the Kurdistan Region's newest tourism attractions.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, project supervisor Engineer Hadiya Mohammed said work is progressing on schedule, while Zakho Tourism Director Chia Amin described the fountain as a centerpiece of the city's long-term tourism strategy.

"The project aims to further strengthen Zakho's tourism sector while completing the second phase of the Zakho Corniche," Amin said, adding that the development is designed to enhance the city's appeal as a destination for both domestic and international visitors.

According to local officials, the fountain is being built with an investment of 13 billion Iraqi dinars and will cover approximately 12,000 square meters. The attraction will incorporate dynamic laser technology alongside choreographed water displays, creating one of the country's most advanced public fountain systems.

Beyond the fountain itself, the complex will include a two-level underground parking facility capable of accommodating around 300 vehicles, as well as a branch of an internationally recognized restaurant brand, creating a broader recreational and commercial destination along the Corniche.

Amin said the fountain will officially become the largest of its kind in Iraq upon completion.

"It will serve as the defining feature of the second phase of the Zakho Corniche," he said, noting that once this stage is finished, authorities intend to move ahead with the project's next phase.

The announcement reflects the Kurdistan Regional Government's broader efforts to expand tourism infrastructure, diversify the economy, and increase investment in public spaces across the Region.

Over recent years, Zakho has emerged as one of the Kurdistan Region's fastest-growing tourism destinations, benefiting from its border location, mountain scenery, and improved infrastructure. The Corniche project has played a central role in that transformation by creating new public spaces along the city's waterfront while attracting private investment in hospitality and recreation.

Officials say two phases of the Corniche have already been completed, significantly increasing visitor numbers from across the Kurdistan Region as well as from Iraq's central and southern provinces.

The third phase, expected to extend approximately two kilometers, is scheduled to begin after completion of the current works, further expanding the waterfront development.

Local authorities believe the new fountain will become a signature attraction for Zakho, complementing the city's growing portfolio of tourism projects while encouraging longer visitor stays and supporting local businesses. Together with the continuing expansion of the Corniche, officials say the development is intended to reinforce Zakho's position as one of the Kurdistan Region's leading leisure destinations and contribute to sustained growth in the local tourism economy.