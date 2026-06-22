British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Announces Resignation

"Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," Starmer said.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation as leader of the Labour Party on Monday, following a tenure of less than two years characterized by shifting policy positions and public dissatisfaction.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street on Monday, Starmer stated that his decisions in office were aimed at prioritizing the national interest, according to his televised remarks.

The prime minister confirmed he will remain in his post until a successor is selected in September, with the formal process to choose a new Labour leader scheduled to begin in July.

The announcement follows criticism from international figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a social media post on Sunday, Trump stated that Starmer had failed on key issues, specifically citing immigration and energy policies regarding North Sea oil.

"Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!" the U.S. President had stated.

Conversely, the EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday praised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for bolstering "European" security after he announced his resignation.

"It can take many leaders years to grow into the statesman you became in just two years. European and Ukrainian security is stronger because of you. Thank you, dear Keir," the European Commission president posted online.

The resignation initiates a leadership transition within the governing Labour Party to determine the next head of the British government.

This period of transition is expected to conclude within the next three months.

The leadership selection process is scheduled to launch in July.