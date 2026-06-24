Israel Says It Will Not Withdraw from Southern Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed that Israeli forces will remain in areas they control in southern Lebanon

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israel's leadership on Wednesday doubled down on its military presence in southern Lebanon, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring that Israel's mission in the country is not over and Defense Minister Israel Katz insisting that Israeli troops will not withdraw from areas under their control.

Speaking in remarks on Wednesday, Netanyahu said Israeli forces are establishing a separate security buffer in southern Lebanon to prevent future attacks by Hezbollah.

“We still have a lot of work to do in Lebanon,” Netanyahu said, stressing that Israeli forces would remain deployed in what Israel describes as a “security zone” inside Lebanese territory.

Netanyahu emphasized that Israeli troops would not withdraw from the areas currently designated as security zones, underscoring Israel's continued commitment to maintaining a military presence along the border.

His comments came as discussions continue between Tel Aviv and Beirut over a pilot initiative that could see parts of southern Lebanese territory currently controlled by Israeli forces transferred to the Lebanese Army.

At the same time, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz reiterated the government's position, saying authorities would not allow nearly 200,000 displaced Lebanese residents to return to homes located within those areas.

Katz linked the decision to security concerns, arguing that previous experiences in buffer zones with civilian populations had exposed Israeli soldiers to attacks involving improvised explosive devices.

He stressed that Israel's position was unchanged and that troops would continue to hold the areas currently under Israeli control, adding that the policy would remain in place even if the United States requested a withdrawal.

Netanyahu also addressed Iran, saying Israel had conducted multiple operations inside the country and would continue efforts aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

“As long as I am prime minister, Iran will not obtain a nuclear weapon,” Netanyahu said, describing such a development as a serious threat to Israel and pledging to prevent it.

In separate remarks directed at Washington, Netanyahu stated that he had not sought permission from US President Donald Trump before carrying out strikes on Iran.

“I did not ask President Donald Trump for permission to strike Iran; I only informed him,” he said.

In another part of his speech, Katz issued a warning to Yemen's Houthi movement, saying Israel still had “unfinished business” with the group.

He warned that the Houthis would pay a heavy price and said Israel would target the group's leader if he came within Israeli reach.

The statements come as Israeli and Lebanese officials continue discussing a potential framework for transferring some territory in southern Lebanon currently controlled by Israeli forces to the Lebanese Army.

Despite those talks, Israeli leaders have repeatedly signaled that they intend to maintain a security presence in parts of southern Lebanon, citing ongoing concerns over Hezbollah's activities and border security.