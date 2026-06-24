KRG Says International Oil Companies Have Resumed Production in Kurdistan Region

The KRG announced that international oil companies have begun gradually resuming production after completing repairs to facilities damaged in recent attacks, with several major operators set to restart activities in the coming days.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - International oil companies operating in the Kurdistan Region have begun restoring production following the completion of repair work at oil fields damaged during recent attacks, according to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani outlined a timetable for the gradual return of major oil companies to full operations across the region.

According to Hawramani, HKN has already resumed production at a rate of 7,000 barrels per day and is scheduled to restart operations at the Atrush oil field on Sunday.

He also announced that Gulf Keystone began production at the Shaikan field on Wednesday, marking another step in the recovery of the region's oil sector.

Meanwhile, DNO is expected to resume operations on Friday at the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, while Hunt Oil is scheduled to return to work on July 8.

Hawramani explained that the delayed return of some companies was largely due to the significant damage inflicted on oil fields during recent attacks.

He said affected operators required additional time and technical preparations to rehabilitate damaged facilities and restore them to normal operating conditions.

The KRG spokesperson indicated that oil companies are returning in phases as repair and maintenance efforts are completed, paving the way for a broader recovery of production across the Kurdistan Region.

The announcement provides the clearest timeline yet for the return of major international operators and signals a gradual normalization of activity in the region's energy sector following disruptions caused by the attacks.