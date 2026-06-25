Norway's DNO to Resume Oil Production at Kurdistan Region Fields as Energy Sector Recovery Gains Pace

The restart follows the return of several international operators as production resumes in phases across the Kurdistan Region following repairs to infrastructure damaged during recent attacks.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Norwegian oil company DNO is set to resume production on Friday at its Tawke and Peshkabir oil fields in the Kurdistan Region, marking another step in the gradual recovery of the region's oil sector after months of disruption.

The restart follows the return of several international operators as production resumes in phases across the Kurdistan Region following repairs to infrastructure damaged during recent attacks.

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), HKN Energy is scheduled to restart production at the Atrush oil field on Sunday, while Gulf Keystone Petroleum has already resumed operations at the Shaikan field. Hunt Oil Company is expected to return to production on July 8.

Officials say the phased timetable reflects the varying levels of damage sustained at different facilities, with some operators requiring additional technical work before production could safely resume.

Of the 11 international oil companies operating in the Kurdistan Region, eight had previously suspended production. Several have now returned to work, while the remaining operators are expected to resume operations in the coming days. Together, they are projected to produce nearly 170,000 barrels of oil per day.

The Kurdistan Region's main producing fields include Khurmala, Tawke and Peshkabir, Shaikan, Atrush, Sarsang, Erbil, Bijil-Harir.

The latest developments follow Iraq's Oil Ministry's reaffirmation that no obstacles remain to the production and export of oil from the Kurdistan Region. Ministry spokesperson Salim Rokabi stated that Baghdad is now awaiting the full return of oil companies to their fields before production and exports resume at normal levels.

Oil exports from the Kurdistan Region have remained suspended since May 2023, resulting in billions of dollars in financial losses for both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. The return of major international operators is seen as an important milestone toward restoring the region's oil industry and paving the way for the eventual resumption of exports.