Iran Warns FIFA It Will Leave Egypt Match If Pride Flags Are Displayed

Iranian officials say the national team will leave the field if Pride flags are displayed during its FIFA World Cup match against Egypt, following FIFA's decision to permit the flags during the tournament's Pride-themed activities.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran has warned FIFA that its national team will withdraw from its final 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage match against Egypt if Pride flags are displayed inside the stadium, escalating tensions over FIFA's decision to allow the flags during the tournament's Pride-themed activities.

The match between Iran and Egypt is scheduled to take place at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, at Lumen Field in Washington as part of the fifth group of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to a FIFA statement, spectators will be permitted to display Pride flags before the Iran-Egypt match as part of the tournament's Pride Week activities.

The decision prompted objections from both Iran and Egypt, which argued that such activities conflict with their cultural, religious, and social values.

During the World Cup draw, both countries also protested the scheduling of their match during Pride Week. At the time, the Egyptian Football Association said such activities were inconsistent with the country's values, culture, and religion.

The Iranian Football Federation also declared that if any promotion or celebration related to Pride takes place during its matches, the team would withdraw from the World Cup.

Iranian Minister of Sports Ahmad Donyamali said the government had formally informed FIFA that Iran would pull out of the match against Egypt if Pride flags were displayed inside the stadium.

In a press statement, Donyamali said Iran had notified FIFA that if its delegation or players were subjected to "any form of political insult" or if Pride symbols were displayed inside the stadium, officials would immediately instruct the team to leave the field without hesitation.

"We are here to participate in a global sporting tournament in accordance with its laws and regulations," Donyamali said. "We will not accept political or social agendas that contradict our principles and values being brought into this match. The dignity of our country, as well as the safety and dignity of our players, comes before everything else."