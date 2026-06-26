Netanyahu Says Lebanon Agreement Delivers Crushing Blow to Iran

The Israeli prime minister said the US-mediated framework agreement with Lebanon marks a strategic victory over Iran and confirmed Israeli forces will remain in parts of southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is fully disarmed.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday hailed the newly signed framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon as a major strategic achievement, declaring it delivers a "crushing blow" to Iran while confirming Israeli troops will remain in strategic areas of southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is completely disarmed.

In a video message addressed to the Israeli public on Friday, Netanyahu revealed further details of the US-mediated agreement reached in Washington, describing it as a significant diplomatic and security accomplishment for Israel.

Netanyahu said the agreement represents a major setback for Iran, which he accused of attempting to impose what he described as a forced withdrawal on Israel.

"We, Lebanon, and the United States have sent a clear message to Iran that it has no role in Lebanon—neither directly nor through Hezbollah or other terrorist groups," Netanyahu said.

He reaffirmed that Israeli forces would remain inside the security zone in southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is fully disarmed and no longer poses a threat.

"The security belt will remain in place until Hezbollah's weapons are completely dismantled," he said.

Addressing the planned redeployment of Israeli forces, Netanyahu said the Israeli military had recommended withdrawing from two designated test areas.

According to him, the first area lies outside the security zone, while the second consists of a small section within the zone that the military currently considers no longer necessary to hold.

Netanyahu stressed that "Israel's security comes before everything else," adding that neither Hezbollah members nor residents would be allowed to return to locations considered a security risk until full stability has been ensured.

Earlier on Friday, Lebanon, Israel, and the United States signed a historic trilateral framework agreement following four days of intensive negotiations in Washington.

Lebanese lawmakers told Kurdistan24 that the agreement establishes a roadmap for phased Israeli withdrawals from designated areas, the deployment of the Lebanese Army, and security arrangements in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese MP Mark Daou told Kurdistan24 that the agreement had been formally signed following four days of US-mediated negotiations, although its full text has not yet been distributed to members of Lebanon's parliament.

Another Lebanese lawmaker, Fadi Karam, expressed hope that the agreement would help restore stability to Lebanon, while stressing that Israel must fulfill its commitments and the Lebanese Army must carry out its responsibilities to bring an end to the fighting.

Under the framework, the Lebanese Army will deploy to two designated areas after Israeli forces withdraw, while negotiations over the land border will continue. The agreement also stipulates that Israeli forces will remain in parts of southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed, with both sides sharing the stated objective of ending Iran's influence in Lebanon.

The agreement was signed in Washington in the presence of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio by the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors. During the ceremony, Lebanon's ambassador thanked the United States for hosting the intensive negotiations, while Israel's ambassador said Iran and its proxies seek destruction and emphasized efforts to achieve what he described as genuine peace between Israel and Lebanon.

The agreement now enters its implementation phase, with Israeli leaders maintaining that future troop withdrawals will remain tied to security conditions and the disarmament of Hezbollah.