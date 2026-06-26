Kurdistan24 Exclusive: Historic US-Mediated Lebanon-Israel Agreement Signed in Washington

Lebanese lawmakers tell Kurdistan24 that Beirut and Tel Aviv have signed a US-mediated framework agreement that outlines Israeli withdrawals, the deployment of the Lebanese Army, and security arrangements in southern Lebanon.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Lebanon, Israel, and the United States have signed a historic trilateral framework agreement following four days of intensive negotiations in Washington, with Lebanese lawmakers telling Kurdistan24 that the deal lays out a roadmap for Israeli withdrawals, expanded Lebanese Army deployment, and future security coordination.

Speaking exclusively to Kurdistan24, Lebanese MP Mark Daou said the governments of Lebanon and Israel reached the agreement through US mediation after four days of intensive talks, adding that the framework has now been formally signed.

According to Zou, the agreement provides for Israeli forces to withdraw from designated areas, although the full text has not yet been distributed to members of the Lebanese parliament.

Another Lebanese MP, Fadi Karam, told Kurdistan24 that he hopes the agreement will help restore stability to Lebanon.

Karam said Israel must fully implement its commitments under the agreement, while the Lebanese Army must fulfill its responsibilities to bring an end to the fighting.

According to the agreement's framework, the Lebanese Army will deploy into two designated areas after Israeli forces withdraw from those locations.

The two sides have also reached an understanding on how to address Hezbollah's military capabilities, while negotiations over the land border will continue.

The agreement further stipulates that Israeli forces will remain in parts of southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed.

According to the framework, both sides also share the objective of ending Iran's influence in Lebanon.

The signing ceremony took place in Washington in the presence of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors formally signing the agreement.

During the ceremony, Lebanon's ambassador to Washington said the negotiations had been lengthy and intensive and thanked the United States for hosting the talks.

Israel's ambassador to Washington said Iran and its proxies seek destruction, while emphasizing efforts to achieve what he described as a genuine peace between Israel and Lebanon.