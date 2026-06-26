Zoom News Pursues Legal Action as Losses From 10-Month Studio Seizure Reach $2 Million

The director general of Zoom News says the broadcaster continues legal and administrative efforts to recover its studios and assets, while estimating financial losses at nearly $2 million following 10 months of seizure.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Zoom News has estimated its financial losses at nearly $2 million after its headquarters, studios, and equipment remained under seizure for more than 10 months, with the broadcaster's director general saying efforts to recover the outlet's property and employees' rights are continuing.

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24 on Friday, Zoom News Director General Hemen Mahmood said the outlet has continued pursuing legal and administrative channels to regain its offices and equipment.

Mahmood said Zoom officials have held a meeting with Kurdistan Region Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and have formally notified Sulaimani's administrative authorities, requesting the return of the broadcaster's property.

According to Mahmood, the authorities responded that investigations are ongoing to determine the whereabouts of the force currently holding the broadcaster's assets, but no definitive answer has yet been provided.

Mahmood stressed that the seized assets legally belong to Zoom News and said the broadcaster, as a licensed media institution, will continue seeking to restore its rights.

He said the organization sees only two possible outcomes: either the return of its equipment and facilities or financial compensation for the damages, describing both as its legal and financial entitlement.

Discussing the financial impact, Mahmood revealed that approximately 90 million Iraqi dinars, allocated as the budget and salaries for employees, were seized during the Aug. 22, 2025, raid.

He added that the limited amount of technical equipment that has been returned is largely damaged or broken and can no longer be used effectively.

Mahmood said the prolonged seizure has had severe consequences for the broadcaster's staff, noting that most journalists and employees have remained unemployed and without salaries for the past 10 months.

He said only around 10 employees have managed to find work elsewhere during that period.

Speaking about Zoom News' main studio in Sarchnar, Mahmood said the facility had been prepared as a major surprise to mark the broadcaster's anniversary after significant investment.

However, he said the incident occurred only one week before its planned launch, and the studio has still not been returned.

Mahmood said Zoom News has received support domestically from Metro Center and independent journalists.

He also criticized media organizations that, in his view, did not report the closure of Zoom News and the seizure of its facilities as a news story.

"They should reflect on their position," he said. "One day, if the same happens to them, no one may report it as news."

On the international level, Mahmood said the European Union Representative in the Kurdistan Region, the British Consulate, and several other diplomatic missions have expressed support for returning the studios and compensating the broadcaster for its losses.

Earlier on Friday, Zoom News said its headquarters, studios, technical equipment, and financial assets have remained under seizure for 10 months following the aftermath of the Lalazar Hotel incident.

The broadcaster said it had planned to launch a new broadcasting season with a modern studio during its second anniversary celebrations, but those plans were halted after armed forces took control of its headquarters on Aug. 22, 2025.

Zoom News said the incident deprived it of access to its facilities and resources but insisted that it would continue defending its legal rights and pursuing the return of its property.

Mahmood concluded that the broadcaster will continue legal and administrative efforts with the relevant authorities in Sulaimani to recover its studios and restore the financial rights of its employees.