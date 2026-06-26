CENTCOM Says US Hit Iranian Military Sites in Response to Commercial Vessel Attack

US Central Command says American forces targeted Iranian missile and drone infrastructure after Tehran attacked a commercial cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Friday, that American forces carried out strikes against Iranian military targets following what it described as Iran's attack on a commercial cargo ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement published on X, CENTCOM said the operation was conducted in response to what it called "yesterday's attack" on a commercial vessel navigating the strategic waterway.

According to CENTCOM, US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, as well as coastal radar sites.

The command said the strikes followed Iran's alleged use of a one-way attack drone against the M/V Ever Lovely on June 25.

CENTCOM stated that the Singapore-flagged cargo ship was sailing out of the Strait of Hormuz along Oman's coast when it was struck, adding that the vessel sustained damage but was able to continue its voyage.

CENTCOM described the alleged Iranian attack on commercial shipping as "unwarranted aggression," saying it constituted a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The command also said Iran's actions undermined freedom of navigation through one of the world's most important international trade corridors.

CENTCOM added that US forces continue to coordinate and support the safe passage of commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement concluded by saying the US military remains present and vigilant to ensure that all aspects of the agreement with Iran are fully observed and enforced.