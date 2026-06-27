First International Kurdish Language Federation Congress Opens in Germany

The inaugural congress brings together delegates from 25 countries to discuss preserving and promoting the Kurdish language for future generations across the diaspora.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Representatives from 25 countries are set to gather in Germany on Saturday for the opening of the first congress of the International Kurdish Language Federation, marking what organizers describe as an important milestone in efforts to preserve and develop the Kurdish language among Kurdish communities abroad.

Kurdistan24 correspondent Awara Hawrami reported that the congress is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Kurdistan Region time on Saturday.

The federation, established in 2024, operates under the umbrella of the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation and is directly supervised by Shifa Barzani, the confederation's general supervisor.

Founded with the support of President Barzani, the International Kurdish Language Federation aims to preserve and promote the Kurdish language outside the homeland. Organizers describe the congress as a significant turning point for future Kurdish generations living in the diaspora, helping them preserve their mother tongue while serving as a model for Kurdish communities around the world.

The congress brings together 120 federation members, including teachers, linguists, and academic figures from within and outside the Kurdistan Region.

Representatives of Kurdish political parties, members of parliament, German political figures, and representatives from 35 Kurdish language schools worldwide are also expected to attend the event.

Organizers noted that several European countries, particularly in Scandinavia, have established Kurdish-language schools for Kurdish children, where Kurdish is taught as a recognized mother tongue within the national education systems.

Expanding these educational initiatives and strengthening cooperation among academic institutions will be among the congress's principal areas of discussion.