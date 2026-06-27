Will Kurdish boxer Agit Kabayel claim the WBC heavyweight title?

Oleksandr Usyk's decision to vacate the WBC heavyweight championship has cleared the way for undefeated Kurdish boxer Agit Kabayel to compete for the vacant world title later this year.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The biggest opportunity of Agit Kabayel's career has finally arrived. After months of uncertainty over his mandatory title challenge, the undefeated Kurdish-German heavyweight is now expected to fight for the vacant WBC heavyweight world championship after Oleksandr Usyk announced he was relinquishing his WBC, WBA, and IBF titles ahead of what he described as the final bout of his career.

As the reigning WBC interim heavyweight champion, Kabayel has earned the right to challenge for the full championship belt in his next fight, which is expected to take place later this year against the next available contender.

Kabayel secured his WBC interim title in February 2025 by stopping Zhilei Zhang with a sixth-round body-shot finish. He later strengthened his position with another impressive victory, stopping Damian Knyba in the third round earlier this year.

Following Usyk's victory over Rico Verhoeven, the WBC formally ordered the Ukrainian champion to defend his title against Kabayel. Both camps were given until June 30 to reach an agreement before the fight would proceed to a purse bid.

Instead, Usyk announced on June 26 that he would vacate his heavyweight titles rather than delay the division while preparing for his farewell fight.

Although Kabayel had publicly criticized Usyk in recent months, suggesting the Ukrainian was avoiding the mandatory bout, the rivalry remained rooted in championship politics rather than personal animosity.

After Usyk's announcement, Kabayel struck a respectful tone in a message posted on Instagram.

'A true champion is defined by his actions both inside and outside the ring,' Kabayel wrote.

He praised Usyk for facing the best opponents throughout his career and said relinquishing the belts demonstrated his class by allowing the next generation to compete for world titles.

'Of course, I wanted to share the ring with him one day, but I have nothing but respect for everything he has achieved. I wish him and his family nothing but the best,' Kabayel said.

He concluded the statement by declaring: 'I am ready to take over.'

The WBC heavyweight championship is regarded as one of boxing's most prestigious titles, and victory would represent the biggest achievement of Kabayel's undefeated professional career.

With the championship now vacant, the Kurdish heavyweight is one fight away from becoming the WBC heavyweight world champion.