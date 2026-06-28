Iran Sets Israeli Withdrawal from Lebanon as Condition for Final US Deal

Tehran says a permanent agreement with Washington must include Israel's complete withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory as pressure mounts on the temporary ceasefire.

57 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A fragile diplomatic opening between Tehran and Washington faces a new test after Iran declared that Israel's complete withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory must be part of any final agreement with the United States, linking regional developments in Lebanon to efforts aimed at ending the broader conflict.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Israel's withdrawal from all occupied areas of Lebanon is essential to reaching a permanent agreement that would secure lasting stability in the region.

Baghaei added that Iran remains committed to the full implementation of the first article of the memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington, which calls for ending the war and halting Israeli military operations against Lebanon.

In a separate statement, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran's objectives are to end the war in Lebanon, facilitate the return of displaced people to their homes, end the occupation, and guarantee Israel's withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories.

Speaking during a conversation with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Ghalibaf said Iranian officials are closely following developments related to these objectives.

The Iranian officials' remarks come after Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding.

According to the first article of the memorandum, the parties agreed to seek an immediate and permanent halt to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

However, while the document emphasizes ending the conflict as part of a final agreement, it does not explicitly require the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.

The memorandum also comes as the Lebanese Army has not yet succeeded in compelling Hezbollah to surrender its weapons or withdraw from southern areas.