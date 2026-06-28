Iraqi Parliament Speaker Reaffirms Support for Diplomacy in Meeting with Iran's Araghchi

Araghchi reiterated Iran's commitment to supporting Iraq and enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

34 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi on Sunday reaffirmed Iraq's support for diplomatic efforts and peaceful solutions to regional crises during talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Baghdad.

According to a statement by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), al-Halbousi received Araghchi and his accompanying delegation to discuss bilateral relations as well as the latest regional and international developments.

The discussions focused on the recent agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, which brought an end to the war between the two countries, alongside broader efforts to strengthen stability across the Middle East.

During the meeting, al-Halbousi stressed Iraq's support for diplomatic initiatives that promote dialogue and prioritize peaceful solutions to crises and conflicts, saying such efforts would help reinforce regional stability.

For his part, Araghchi reiterated Iran's commitment to supporting Iraq and enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

The meeting comes as regional diplomacy intensifies following the Iran-US ceasefire agreement. Earlier on Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi also met with Araghchi in Baghdad, where the two discussed the agreement reached in Switzerland between Tehran and Washington, as well as ongoing regional and international efforts to preserve security and stability.

According to the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office, al-Zaidi emphasized that resolving conflicts through dialogue and negotiations remains one of Iraq's foremost priorities, arguing that lasting stability would create greater opportunities for development and prosperity across the region.

Araghchi, who arrived in Baghdad earlier on Sunday, also held talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, reaffirming Tehran's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Iraq and improving relations with countries across the region, particularly its neighboring Arab states.