CENTCOM: More Than 50,000 U.S. Troops Remain Vigilant, Ready Across Middle East

According to a statement posted by U.S. Central Command on X on Monday, Cooper held talks in Lebanon with President Joseph Aoun and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Gen. Rodolphe Haykal.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – During a visit to the Middle East, the commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Adm. Brad Cooper, met with senior Israeli and Lebanese officials to discuss regional security and the implementation of a recently signed U.S.-brokered agreement, while also visiting American troops deployed across the region.

According to a statement posted by U.S. Central Command on X on Monday, Cooper held talks in Lebanon with President Joseph Aoun and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Gen. Rodolphe Haykal. The discussions focused on advancing the implementation of a "historic framework agreement" signed in Washington, D.C., on June 26.

CENTCOM did not provide further details about the agreement but described it as a key step in ongoing regional security efforts.

During his visit to Israel, Cooper also met with deployed U.S. service members and recognized exceptional performers for their outstanding mission contributions.

The command said that more than 50,000 American service members are currently operating across the Middle East, stressing that U.S. forces remain "vigilant and ready" amid continued regional tensions.

The visit comes as the United States maintains an elevated military presence across the Middle East following months of heightened instability, including the conflict between Israel and Iran, ongoing hostilities involving Iran-backed armed groups, and efforts to deter further regional escalation.

It also follows the signing of a 14-point trilateral framework agreement between the United States, Israel, and Lebanon in Washington, D.C., on June 26. Brokered by the U.S. State Department, the agreement is intended to establish a permanent ceasefire and provide a pathway toward comprehensive peace between Israel and Lebanon.

The accord is considered historic, marking the first time Lebanon has officially recognized Israel's sovereignty since 1983. During his meeting in Beirut, CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper and Lebanese officials discussed the next steps for implementing the agreement.

CENTCOM oversees U.S. military operations across the Middle East and Central Asia, coordinating counterterrorism missions, regional deterrence, and the protection of American personnel and allies.