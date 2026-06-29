Iran to Send Expert Delegation to Doha for Talks on Implementing U.S. Memorandum

"An expert delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran will travel to Doha later this week" to discuss the implementation of clauses of the memorandum, Baqaei said.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran announced on Monday that an expert delegation will travel to Doha later this week to discuss the implementation of a memorandum of understanding signed with the United States earlier this month, while emphasizing that no formal negotiations on a final agreement are currently underway.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the delegation would hold technical discussions on the implementation of provisions outlined in the memorandum.

"An expert delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran will travel to Doha later this week" to discuss the implementation of clauses of the memorandum, Baqaei said.

He stressed, however, that the meetings should not be viewed as a new round of negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

"We have not yet entered the stage of negotiating a final agreement," Baqaei said, adding that "over the coming days, we will not have any negotiation meetings with the U.S. side at any level."

The announcement follows remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said on Monday that Iran had requested a meeting in the Qatari capital.

"IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The planned engagement follows days of heightened regional tensions, marked by exchanges of military strikes, competing claims over ceasefire arrangements, and renewed diplomatic efforts by international mediators to preserve channels of communication.

Doha has increasingly served as a neutral venue for indirect negotiations between rival parties, allowing sensitive discussions to take place out of the public spotlight.

The talks also unfold against the backdrop of ongoing concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that remains central to the dispute due to its critical role in global energy exports and international trade.