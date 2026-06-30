Turkish-Greek Baklava Dispute Heads to UNESCO for Cultural Heritage Decision

Ankara has submitted a dossier requesting that the layered pastry be inscribed under the name "Baklava" as an element of Turkish cultural heritage, seeking international recognition amid competing claims from neighboring Greece.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - One of the Eastern Mediterranean's longest-running culinary disputes has reached the international stage, with Türkiye formally asking UNESCO to recognize baklava as part of its national cultural heritage.

Ankara has submitted a dossier requesting that the layered pastry be inscribed under the name "Baklava" as an element of Turkish cultural heritage, seeking international recognition amid competing claims from neighboring Greece.

UNESCO's 21st session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, scheduled to take place later this year in Xiamen, China, is expected to consider the application.

The move represents the latest chapter in a decades-long debate over the dessert's origins. Greek advocates often describe baklava as a legacy of the Byzantine Empire and refer to it as "Greek Baklava," arguing that its roots predate the Ottoman period.

Turkish historians and culinary experts, however, contend that the pastry evolved into its modern form in the imperial kitchens of the Ottoman Empire.

They argue that baklava became highly refined during the reign of Sultan Mehmed II, also known as Mehmed the Conqueror, before emerging as a prominent feature of palace ceremonies and Ottoman cuisine.

Türkiye has expressed confidence that UNESCO will endorse its application, viewing the recognition as an affirmation of the dessert's place within the country's cultural heritage.

The latest bid follows an earlier international success for Türkiye.

In 2013, Gaziantep Baklava, produced in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep (known in Kurdish as Dilok), became the first Turkish product to receive European Union Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status, recognizing its regional authenticity and production methods.

While UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage listings are intended to safeguard cultural traditions rather than determine exclusive ownership, recognition often carries symbolic significance and can strengthen a country's cultural identity, tourism profile, and international branding.

The committee's decision, expected before the end of the year, will be closely watched as Türkiye and Greece continue their longstanding debate over one of the region's most celebrated desserts.