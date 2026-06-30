Iran Warns It Will Respond to Any U.S. Breach of Memorandum Ahead of Doha Talks

"We will not leave any action unanswered. As Iran's powerful armed forces have demonstrated, any act of aggression against the objectives of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be met with an immediate and decisive response," Baqaei said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran on Tuesday warned it would respond decisively to any U.S. violation of a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war in the Middle East, as Iranian and U.S. delegations prepare for indirect technical talks in Qatar later this week.

Speaking at a weekly press conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran would not tolerate any breach of the agreement and cautioned that continued violations could jeopardize the diplomatic process.

"We will not leave any action unanswered. As Iran's powerful armed forces have demonstrated, any act of aggression against the objectives of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be met with an immediate and decisive response," Baqaei said.

He added that such actions would constitute a violation of Article 1 of the memorandum of understanding.

"Naturally, if such violations are repeated and continue, the continuation of this process will encounter difficulties," he said.

The remarks come as Iran prepares to send an expert delegation to Doha for technical discussions on implementing provisions of the memorandum signed with the United States earlier this month.

On Monday, Baqaei confirmed that the delegation would travel to the Qatari capital later this week but stressed that the meetings should not be interpreted as a new round of formal negotiations with Washington.

"We have not yet entered the stage of negotiating a final agreement," he said, adding that no negotiation meetings with the U.S. side were planned "at any level" in the coming days.

The announcement followed comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said on Monday that Iran had requested a meeting in Doha.

"IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING. IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The planned engagement comes after days of heightened regional tensions, including military exchanges, competing claims over ceasefire arrangements, and renewed diplomatic efforts to preserve channels of communication.

Doha has increasingly served as a neutral venue for indirect contacts between Tehran and Washington, facilitating sensitive discussions away from the public spotlight.

The talks also take place amid continued concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically vital waterway that remains central to regional tensions because of its importance to global energy exports and international trade.