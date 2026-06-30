Drone Shot Down Over Baghdad as Security Tightens Across the Capital

A drone was brought down after entering the airspace above Baghdad's Green Zone, as Iraqi authorities maintain heightened security during an ongoing anti-corruption campaign.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi security forces shot down a drone after it entered the airspace over Baghdad's Green Zone late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. The aircraft later crashed in Baghdad's Sadr City, damaging a house, according to Iraqi media.

Heavy gunfire was heard across the Green Zone as security forces attempted to intercept the drone, which was reportedly heading toward the heavily fortified district.

According to Iraqi media outlets, the drone's intended target remains unknown. A security source said forces opened intensive fire to force the drone to change course or bring it down before it reached the Green Zone.

The drone ultimately crashed onto a house in Sadr City, causing material damage, local media reported.

The incident comes as Iraqi authorities continue to enforce heightened security measures across Baghdad, particularly around the Green Zone, following the government's anti-corruption campaign targeting senior officials accused of corruption.

The Green Zone, located in central Baghdad, is one of Iraq's most heavily secured areas. It houses the Iraqi government headquarters, parliament, and the embassies of more than 10 foreign countries.

Over the past three years, the district has been targeted multiple times by drones and rockets, particularly during periods of political tension.

The latest incident coincides with the Iraqi government's anti-corruption campaign, which began in late June 2026. According to the information provided, 67 lawmakers and senior officials have been arrested so far.

As part of the campaign, security forces have intensified their presence throughout Baghdad and around the Green Zone to prevent suspects from fleeing, creating an unusually heightened security environment in the Iraqi capital in which even minor suspicious movements are met with a rapid response.