Iran Vows to Respond to Israeli Threats Amid Rising Regional Tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran will confront any threat against its people or leadership after Israel's defense minister warned of possible renewed military action.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran will respond to any threat targeting the Iranian people or its leadership, following remarks by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz suggesting the possibility of renewed military action against Iran.

On Wednesday, Araghchi wrote on the social media platform X that Iran would "confront any threat targeting our people and our leadership."

The Iranian foreign minister also said Tehran's understanding with the United States is clear and expressed confidence that the US president is committed to restraining Israel. He warned that if Israel failed to comply, Iran would "teach them a lesson they will never forget."

Araghchi's comments came after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, speaking during a ceremony commemorating soldiers killed in the Lebanon war, raised the possibility of another conflict with Tehran.

Katz said Tel Aviv was prepared to launch a third strike against Tehran if necessary.

He added that the events of Oct. 7 demonstrated that Israel could not afford to wait for threats to materialize, saying Israel had already carried out two preemptive strikes against Iran and would conduct a third if required.

Katz also warned that the Israeli military would remain in its security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza for an indefinite period and would not withdraw.