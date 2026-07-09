Beyond the Scores: Kurdistan Region's Top Students Reflect on the Discipline Behind Their Success

Following the release of the KRG's Grade 12 examination results, the Kurdistan Region's highest achievers shared with Kurdistan24 the study routines, ambitions and determination that shaped their academic success.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The release of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Education's first-round Grade 12 examination results on Thursday marked the end of one of the most demanding academic years for thousands of students. Behind the rankings, however, were months of disciplined preparation, carefully structured routines and aspirations that extend well beyond the classroom.

This year's results underscored the intensity of academic competition across the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the Scientific branch, where a handful of marks separated the highest-performing students.

At the top stood Soz Ali Wahbi, an Erbil student who achieved a perfect score of 700, securing first place across the Region.

For Soz, the result reflected more than a single examination.

In an interview with Kurdistan24, she said her preparation stretched across roughly 13 months, during which studying became the centerpiece of her daily life.

Most days, she devoted between 10 and 12 hours to her coursework, supplementing her education at a private school with private tutors in every subject.

Her routine illustrates the level of preparation many students believe is now necessary to compete at the highest level.

In a year when near-perfect scores were common among the Region's top performers, sustained consistency proved as important as academic ability.

The margin separating the leading students was exceptionally narrow.

Three students, Var Amir, Zhilia Luqman and Ruya Pshtiwan Mohammed, shared second place in the Scientific branch with scores of 698.

Close behind them, Rebin Wahab, Dehan Sardar, Karez Ali, Mohammed Mukhtar and Zinar Hiwa each earned 696, tying for third place and highlighting the depth of competition across the Region.

The Literary branch told a similar story of determination, though through a different path.

Dunya Salam Abdullah, from Kifri in the Garmian Independent Administration, finished first in the Literary branch with a score of 684, equivalent to 98 percent.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, she described a study schedule that regularly exceeded 12 hours a day, requiring careful planning and sustained focus over many months.

Looking beyond her own achievement, Dunya offered advice to students who will sit the examinations in the years ahead. She encouraged them to organize their time carefully and place education at the center of their priorities, describing learning as the foundation for achieving future ambitions.

Her message reflected a recurring theme among this year's top performers: while examination results represent an important milestone, success is built through habits developed long before the testing period begins.

The experiences of the Region's highest achievers also demonstrated that there is no single formula for academic excellence.

In Duhok Province, Aydin Nizar earned the governorate's highest score with 696.

Unlike some of his peers, he told Kurdistan24 that his daily study routine typically ranged between five and seven hours rather than extending late into the night.

For Aydin, efficiency mattered as much as the number of hours spent studying. His goal now is to pursue a medical degree, motivated by a desire to serve the people of the Kurdistan Region through his future profession.

Together, the three students illustrate different approaches to reaching the same destination.

One relied on an intensive schedule extending over a year, another devoted more than half of each day to study, while a third pursued a more moderate routine focused on consistency.

Their stories suggest that disciplined preparation can take different forms while producing outstanding results.

Alongside the examination results, the KRG Ministry of Education announced an administrative decision affecting all students.

The ministry said compensatory marks would be awarded in several subjects after identifying issues with certain examination questions.

Under the decision, students will receive four additional marks in Biology, two marks in Chemistry and four marks in Arabic.

The announcement formed part of the ministry's broader release of this year's examination outcomes and applied uniformly to eligible students.

For this year's highest achievers, however, the official announcement represented more than the publication of rankings. It marked the conclusion of months of sustained effort and the beginning of new academic journeys.

As students across the Kurdistan Region consider their next steps, Wahbi, Abdullah and Nizar stand not only among the highest scorers of the 2026 examinations but also among a generation preparing to carry their ambitions into universities, professions and public life.

Their scores earned recognition, but it is their commitment, distinct paths and future aspirations that offer the clearest picture of what those numbers represent.