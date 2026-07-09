KRG Education Ministry Launches Guide to Teach AI Chatbots Standard Kurdish Spelling

Officials say the step-by-step method will help tools like ChatGPT and Gemini follow academy-approved orthography rules.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Ministry of Education of the Kurdistan Regional Government has introduced a new method for training artificial intelligence systems to follow the region's unified Kurdish orthography, aiming to ensure that popular chatbots such as Gemini and ChatGPT produce Kurdish-language text that adheres strictly to rules set by the ministry and the Kurdish Academy.

The General Directorate of Curriculum Programs at the Ministry of Education is guiding technology users through a simple process that allows them to teach AI systems the standardized spelling rules directly, rather than relying on the inconsistent conventions many chatbots have picked up from various sources online.

The ministry has outlined a three-step method for the public. First, users are asked to download a PDF titled "Summary of the Ministry of Education's Orthography," made available through a dedicated link.

Second, the downloaded file must be uploaded into the chat window of an AI system, accompanied by a specific prompt instructing the tool to read the document carefully, retain its rules, and summarize them back to confirm accurate comprehension.

Third, users are instructed to explicitly require the AI system to remain 100% committed to these orthographic rules in any future task involving translation, text editing, or formatting.

The ministry noted that because AI systems have previously been trained on a range of differing Kurdish spelling conventions found across the internet, they may not immediately absorb every rule. However, officials said that through repeated use of the same instructions, the systems will gradually adapt to the standardized orthography.

The initiative was developed by the Orthography and Standardization Committee within the Ministry of Education and has been endorsed by the Kurdish Academy. According to the ministry, the goal is to protect the authenticity and unity of the Kurdish language as artificial intelligence tools become increasingly embedded in everyday reading, writing, and translation work.