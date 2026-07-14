Three Receive Life Sentences in Bahrain Over Alleged Espionage for Iran

A Bahraini court-imposed life sentences in two separate cases involving alleged espionage activities for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the country's Public Prosecution.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Bahrain's High Criminal Court on Tuesday sentenced three defendants to life imprisonment in two separate cases after convicting them on charges related to espionage and working in the interests of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the country's Public Prosecution said the first case involved a fugitive wanted on security-related charges who had fled abroad and allegedly tasked another individual inside Bahrain with gathering intelligence on sensitive facilities for the IRGC.

The prosecution alleged that the information was intended to facilitate the targeting of those facilities.

In the second case, the defendant was accused of communicating with several electronic accounts suspected of being operated by the IRGC.

According to the Public Prosecution, the individual transmitted photographs and video recordings of strategic locations in Bahrain as part of what prosecutors described as an effort to facilitate the targeting of key facilities in the country.

The Public Prosecution said technical investigations and forensic examinations of seized electronic devices concluded that information allegedly transmitted by the defendants had subsequently been targeted during Iran's recent aerial attacks.

The rulings come as Bahrain has raised the readiness level of its military and defense forces amid escalating regional tensions and an increase in attacks across the Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz.