Kurdistan Region President Marks Bastille Day, Reaffirms Enduring France-Kurdistan Partnership

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani's Bastille Day message highlights France's enduring friendship with the Kurdistan Region and their shared commitment to liberty, democracy, peace, and cooperation.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani used France's Bastille Day celebrations to reaffirm the close relationship between Erbil and Paris, describing France as a steadfast friend whose support has remained significant during pivotal moments in the Kurdistan Region's modern history.

In an official message marking the July 14 national holiday, Kurdistan Region President Barzani extended congratulations to French President Emmanuel Macron and the French people while paying tribute to the principles that Bastille Day has long come to represent.

He said the anniversary embodies the enduring ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity, and democracy, values that continue to resonate well beyond France's borders and remain central to international cooperation.

Kurdistan Region President Barzani's message framed the occasion as more than a national celebration. It also served as a diplomatic expression of appreciation for the longstanding relationship between France and the Kurdistan Region, underscoring a partnership that has developed through years of political dialogue, mutual respect, and cooperation.

In his message, the Kurdistan Region's president thanked France for standing alongside the Kurdistan Region during difficult periods and acknowledged Paris' continued commitment to promoting peace, stability, and shared democratic principles.

He also expressed confidence that the friendship between the two sides would continue to deepen in the years ahead.

On Bastille Day, we join the people of France in celebrating the values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and democracy that this historic day represents.



I extend my warmest congratulations to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people. France has long been a steadfast… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) July 14, 2026

The remarks reflect a relationship that has consistently featured prominently in the Kurdistan Region's international engagement.

By emphasizing both shared values and enduring cooperation, Kurdistan Region President Barzani presented Bastille Day as an opportunity to recognize not only France's national identity but also the broader ties linking the French Republic with the Kurdistan Region.

The themes highlighted in the president's message draw their significance from the historical legacy of Bastille Day itself.

Observed every year on July 14, France's national holiday commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris in 1789, an event that became one of the defining moments of the French Revolution and symbolized the rejection of absolute monarchy in favor of representative government and civic rights.

Although the medieval fortress held only a handful of prisoners when it fell, its capture quickly assumed profound symbolic importance.

It came to represent popular sovereignty and the demand for political reform during a period of profound social and economic upheaval.

In the months that followed, revolutionary reforms reshaped France's political order and laid the foundation for principles that would influence democratic movements around the world.

Those ideals, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity, remain at the heart of France's republican identity and continue to be associated with Bastille Day celebrations.

By explicitly invoking those values in his message, Kurdistan Region President Barzani linked the occasion not only to France's history but also to contemporary aspirations for democratic governance, peaceful cooperation, and mutual respect among nations.

Over time, Bastille Day has evolved into France's principal national celebration, combining historical remembrance with expressions of civic identity.

Annual commemorations include the traditional military parade in Paris, public ceremonies attended by state leaders, cultural events across the country, and nationwide festivities that bring communities together in celebration of the republic and its institutions.

These commemorations have also become occasions for international diplomacy, with leaders from around the world using the anniversary to convey messages of friendship and reaffirm bilateral partnerships.

Within that context, Kurdistan Region President Barzani's statement reflects the broader diplomatic practice of recognizing national milestones while reinforcing long-term international relationships.

His emphasis on France's role as a trusted partner underscores the importance the Kurdistan Region attaches to maintaining strong international ties founded on cooperation and common principles.

The message also highlights the value placed on partnerships that extend beyond political engagement to encompass broader commitments to regional stability and peaceful dialogue.

Rather than focusing solely on historical remembrance, Kurdistan Region President Barzani's remarks looked ahead, expressing hope that relations between France and the Kurdistan Region would continue to expand.

His message suggested that shared democratic values provide an enduring basis for cooperation and mutual understanding, reinforcing a relationship that has developed over many years.

As France marked another Bastille Day, the Kurdistan Region's official congratulations illustrated how historic national commemorations can also serve as moments of diplomatic engagement.

By combining recognition of France's revolutionary legacy with appreciation for bilateral friendship, Kurdistan Region President Barzani's message underscored the enduring significance of values that continue to shape international partnerships.

In celebrating Bastille Day, the Kurdistan Region reaffirmed not only its respect for one of France's most important national occasions but also its commitment to strengthening a relationship rooted in friendship, shared democratic ideals, and a common interest in promoting peace and stability.