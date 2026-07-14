836,000 KRG Salary Recipients Now Paid Through Bank Accounts

The digital salary system serves a broad range of beneficiaries, including 370,000 civil servants, 230,000 members of the Peshmerga and Asayish (internal security) forces, 211,000 retirees, and 36,000 families of martyrs.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A record 836,000 public employees and beneficiaries in the Kurdistan Region now receive their monthly salaries directly through bank accounts, the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) MyAccount program announced on Tuesday, as it confirmed that the June salaries will be distributed electronically on July 15, 16, and 18.

The electronic salary payments are part of the KRG's broader financial reform program, which is replacing cash-based salary distribution with direct bank transfers. Under the latest payment schedule, June salaries will be deposited into beneficiaries' bank accounts on July 15, July 16, and July 18.

According to MyAccount, the program has continued to expand, with 950,000 people now registered. Of those, 915,000 have received bank cards, while 836,000 beneficiaries currently receive their monthly salaries electronically through their bank accounts.

To improve access to banking services, the project has installed 640 automated teller machines (ATMs) at more than 200 locations across the Kurdistan Region.

Erbil has the highest number of registered beneficiaries with 380,450, followed by Sulaimani with 255,100, Duhok with 185,700, and Halabja with 15,210.

The digital salary system serves a broad range of beneficiaries, including 370,000 civil servants, 230,000 members of the Peshmerga and Asayish (internal security) forces, 211,000 retirees, and 36,000 families of martyrs.

The number of people receiving salaries electronically has increased significantly over the past year. More than a year ago, only 130,500 beneficiaries were paid through the system. The figure rose to 736,000 in March, 762,000 in April, 795,750 in May, and has now reached a record 836,000 in July.

The MyAccount program also encouraged public sector employees and beneficiaries to contact its customer service center by dialing 1991 for inquiries, technical assistance, or additional information.

MyAccount is a key component of the KRG's financial reform agenda, aimed at increasing transparency, expanding financial inclusion, and modernizing public salary payments through secure electronic transfers. The initiative has grown rapidly through partnerships with local banks and the continued installation of ATMs across the Kurdistan Region, reducing reliance on cash payments and broadening access to banking services.