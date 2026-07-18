Kurdish Cinema to Be Represented by Five Films at International Festival in Spain

Five Kurdish films will represent the Kurdistan Region at the 12th International Anti-Violence Film Festival, highlighting stories of humanity, hope, and peace.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Five Kurdish films, supported by the Erbil Cinema Directorate, have been selected to participate in the 12th International Anti-Violence Film Festival in Spain, marking another international appearance for Kurdish cinema on the global stage.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Saturday, filmmaker Jubrail Abubakr, director of two of the participating films, said the festival has been held annually since 2012 and is recognized as one of the world's leading cinematic and humanitarian events.

"The festival brings together some of the world's best films focusing on peace, opposition to violence, the protection of human rights, social justice, and the promotion of dialogue and mutual understanding," Abubakr said.

Abubakr said the participation of the five films represents more than an individual achievement for their directors and production teams.

"It is a clear sign of the progress Kurdish cinema has made over the past several years," he said.

"Through the language of cinema, these productions convey the stories of humanity, suffering, hope, and the dreams of the people of Kurdistan to audiences and juries around the world. They also represent an important step in introducing Kurdish identity and culture internationally."

Abubakr said he continues working to help filmmakers from the Kurdistan Region present their productions at international festivals and cinema platforms.

"My goal is not simply to participate in festivals," he said. "What matters most is bringing the stories and lives of the people of Kurdistan to global audiences, critics, and cinema professionals through artistic and internationally accessible filmmaking, so Kurdish cinema becomes more widely recognized and strengthens its place in world cinema."

The participating films

According to Abubakr, the five films representing Kurdish cinema at this year's festival are:

1-Pelican, directed by Hersh Abdulwahab Haji

2-A Window to the Sky, directed by Abdulkhaliq Jawdat

3-Sea of Hope, directed by Jubrail Abubakr

4-The Pomegranate Was Torn Apart, directed by Jubrail Abubakr

5-Silent Mountain, directed by Sami Kaka

He expressed hope that the productions would attract the attention of audiences, juries, and film professionals at one of the world's leading humanitarian cinema events and achieve another milestone for Kurdish cinema.

The 12th International Anti-Violence Film Festival is scheduled to open in Spain on Oct. 2, 2026, and will run for nine days.

The participation of five Kurdish films at the festival reflects the continued international presence of the Kurdistan Region's film industry, offering filmmakers another opportunity to present Kurdish stories and culture to audiences from around the world.