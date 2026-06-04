Kurdistan24 English Coverage Helps Spark Italy-Kurdistan Cinema Partnership

Kurdistan and Italy Join Forces in Landmark Cinema Partnership The deal follows Kurdistan24's English Department coverage, which drew international attention to the region's first environmental film festival.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The success of the inaugural Kurdistan Environmental Film Festival has opened the door to an international cinematic partnership with an environmental film festival in Italy, with organizers crediting international media attention — particularly coverage by Kurdistan24's English Department — for helping bring the event to the global stage.

On Thursday, Pushtiwan Abdullah, Director of the Kurdistan Environmental Film Festival, told Kurdistan24 that widespread local and international media coverage of the festival's first edition had attracted the attention of international cultural institutions and film festivals, ultimately leading to direct cooperation with Italy's River Festival, an event dedicated to environmental themes.

"The success of the first edition of the Kurdistan Environmental Film Festival and the publication of its news by a number of local and international media outlets, especially Kurdistan24's English website, helped draw the attention of international institutions and festivals and created direct communication between both sides," Abdullah said.

According to Abdullah, the newly signed agreement will pave the way for broader collaboration between the two festivals in several areas, including film exchanges, guest invitations, representation at events, and joint cinematic programs.

Under the partnership, selected films from the Kurdistan Environmental Film Festival will be screened in Italy, while productions featured at the Italian festival will be presented in Kurdistan. Organizers believe the initiative will create new opportunities for cultural exchange and introduce audiences in both regions to different cinematic experiences.

Abdullah said the cooperation would strengthen environmental awareness efforts while using cinema as a powerful medium to communicate ecological messages to wider audiences.

The Italian festival, which focuses on environmental protection and the relationship between art and nature, is held annually in an open-air setting near a river.

Abdullah noted that this vision closely aligns with the goals of the Kurdistan Environmental Film Festival, making the partnership a natural fit.

He explained that both festivals place significant emphasis on promoting environmental awareness and encouraging dialogue about nature through film and artistic expression.

Abdullah described the agreement as only the beginning of the festival's international outreach efforts.

"This agreement is just the start of our international partnerships," he said. "We hope to establish cooperation with other global environmental film festivals in the future."

He added that a key objective is to bring the voices of Kurdish filmmakers and environmental productions to a broader international audience and increase their visibility within the global film community.

The festival is also preparing significant changes for its next edition. According to Abdullah, organizers intend to move beyond traditional cinema halls and host future screenings and activities in open-air natural settings.

Sami Abdulrahman Park and several other natural locations in Erbil are among the venues being considered for next year's festival.

Festival organizers believe that international partnerships such as the new agreement with Italy will strengthen the Kurdistan Environmental Film Festival's position on the global festival map while creating new opportunities to showcase Kurdish cinema, culture, and environmental storytelling beyond the borders of Kurdistan.