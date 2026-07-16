Kurdish Short Film Wins Best Visual Effects Award at UK Film Festival

"My Paper Boat," written and directed by Hozan Sherzad, has earned the Best Visual Effects award at a British independent film festival

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdish short film My Paper Boat, written and directed by Hozan Sherzad, has won the Best Visual Effects award at the Independent Film Awards held in the United Kingdom, adding another international accolade to its growing list of achievements.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Thursday, Sherzad said production on the film began in early 2025 and has since received recognition at several local and international film festivals.

"My Paper Boat, which I wrote and directed, began filming in early 2025," Sherzad said. "So far, it has achieved notable success at several festivals, including the fifth Sulaimani International Film Festival and the Iraq International Youth Film Festival, where it also received awards."

Sherzad said the film's success was the result of a dedicated team whose work extended well beyond filming.

"The work did not stop at shooting the film," he said. "The production brought together experienced visual artists and specialists from different fields, each carrying out their responsibilities with great dedication."

He highlighted the contributions of Chalak Latif and Ali Nawzad, who designed and built the paper boat featured in the film—a central visual symbol in the story.

"They spent four continuous days building the boat, followed by several more days preparing the sets and other production requirements," Sherzad said. "Those days were filled with experience, teamwork, and unforgettable memories."

According to Sherzad, the film was selected to compete at the Independent Film Awards in the United Kingdom alongside more than 60 films from countries around the world.

After the jury reviewed the competing entries, awards were presented across eight categories.

"My Paper Boat deservedly received the Best Visual Effects award," Sherzad said, adding that the recognition reflected "the hard work, creativity, and attention to detail demonstrated by the film's visual effects team."

Sherzad described the award as more than a personal achievement.

"For us, this success is not simply about winning an award," he said. "It confirms that through dedication and hard work, a Kurdish production can earn its place on the international stage."

"We are proud to have made even a small contribution to Kurdish cinema and to have left our mark through this production."

My Paper Boat, written and directed by Hozan Sherzad, continues to build its international profile after participating in multiple film festivals and receiving several awards.