Justice Department Seeks Testimony From NYT Journalists in Leak Probe

The Trump administration has reportedly subpoenaed multiple New York Times journalists over Air Force One security reporting, renewing debate over press freedom, federal grand jury investigations, and national security leak inquiries.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Trump administration has reportedly issued subpoenas to several New York Times journalists following the newspaper's reporting on security issues involving the new Air Force One, escalating a dispute that places press freedom and government leak investigations at the center of a renewed legal and constitutional debate.

According to reporting by Ashraf Khalil of The Associated Press, the subpoenas seek to compel four New York Times reporters to testify before a federal grand jury in Manhattan.

The newspaper reported that some of the subpoenas were delivered by federal agents to journalists at their homes and require appearances next week as part of an apparent Justice Department investigation into the publication's reporting.

The reported recipients include journalists Julian E. Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager and Eric Schmitt, all of whom contributed to coverage examining security questions surrounding the aircraft that recently entered presidential service.

The reported legal action marks one of the most significant recent confrontations between the U.S. government and a major news organization over national security reporting.

While federal authorities have broad powers to investigate unauthorized disclosures of classified information, subpoenas directed at journalists raise longstanding constitutional questions about the relationship between criminal investigations, confidential sources and protections afforded to the press under the First Amendment.

The New York Times strongly criticized the reported move.

The newspaper's chief legal counsel, David McCraw, argued that the appearance of federal law enforcement officers at reporters' homes represents a troubling development for constitutional protections and press freedom.

The newspaper's account could not be independently verified, and neither the White House nor the Department of Justice immediately provided a public explanation for the reported subpoenas, according to the Associated Press.

The dispute stems from the newspaper's recent reporting on the new Air Force One, an aircraft gifted to the United States by Qatar and recently placed into presidential service.

The reporting examined operational decisions made during President Donald Trump's European trip, including his travel to a NATO summit in Türkiye and the subsequent return journey from the United Kingdom.

The New York Times reported that Trump switched aircraft during the trip after concerns were reportedly raised about the newer jet's security capabilities, citing anonymous sources. A subsequent report said the aircraft lacked certain defensive systems found on older presidential aircraft.

The administration rejected those assertions.

President Trump denied that security concerns influenced the operational decisions surrounding the flights, while White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said the aircraft incorporates advanced security measures designed to protect the president and accompanying personnel.

Cheung also said the administration employs operational measures, including deception where appropriate, to mitigate potential threats.

The reported subpoenas also revive a broader policy debate over the government's pursuit of journalists in leak investigations.

Anonymous sources have long played a central role in national security reporting, while successive administrations have argued that unauthorized disclosures can jeopardize intelligence operations, military planning and diplomatic activities.

Earlier this year, the Justice Department also sought testimony from reporters at The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal in separate leak investigations.

Those subpoenas were ultimately withdrawn before testimony was compelled, according to the Associated Press.

The latest case suggests that tensions between leak enforcement and media protections remain unresolved.

Although no court has yet ruled on the reported subpoenas, the proceedings are likely to be closely watched by media organizations, legal scholars and government officials as they test the balance between protecting classified information and preserving the independence of investigative journalism.

Further legal proceedings are expected to determine whether federal prosecutors can compel testimony from the journalists involved.