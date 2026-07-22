Iraq Reaffirms Commitment to Kurdistan Oil Exports, Says PM to Visit Iran Thursday

Baghdad links continued KRG oil exports to salary payments as Iraqi premier prepares for talks on gas, water, and regional security

17 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq's federal government on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the continued export of oil from the Kurdistan Region, describing the flow of crude as a key guarantee for the payment of salaries to the Region's public employees, while announcing that Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi will travel to Iran on Thursday for high-level talks.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi said Prime Minister al-Zaidi will lead a ministerial delegation to Tehran on Thursday at the official invitation of the Iranian president.

Al-Aboudi said the visit would include discussions and understandings between the two neighboring countries, with natural gas cooperation expected to be one of the main issues on the bilateral agenda, in line with Iraq's national interests.

He added that Iraq continues to pursue a balanced foreign policy based on its supreme national and economic interests while honoring its international commitments.

The spokesperson noted that agreements signed between Iraq and the United States during Prime Minister al-Zaidi's visit to Washington included plans to establish alternative oil export corridors. However, he said implementing those projects would require contracts, additional understandings, and could take up to a year before becoming operational.

Al-Aboudi also said water security would be among the top issues during the Iraqi prime minister's planned visit to Turkey later this month.

He stressed that the government remains committed to fighting corruption without exception, regardless of political affiliation or influence, and said payments owed to Iraqi farmers remain a government priority despite delays caused by recent regional developments.

Responding to a question from Kurdistan24 correspondent Shivan Jabari during the press conference, al-Aboudi emphasized that maintaining oil exports from the Kurdistan Region remains essential to ensuring the continued payment of salaries for the Region's public sector employees.

He also affirmed that the Iraqi government is responsible for protecting the security of the country's oil fields, including those in the Kurdistan Region, as part of its constitutional responsibilities.

On security matters, al-Aboudi reiterated that the issue of restricting weapons to state control is a sovereign Iraqi matter that "will not be discussed in any capital outside Baghdad."

He also announced that Iraq's Development Fund will officially launch with significant participation from the Central Bank of Iraq, adding that several countries have expressed interest in contributing to the fund.

Addressing regional tensions, al-Aboudi said Iraq continues to advocate diplomatic solutions and has adopted a strategic approach to government decision-making, pointing to recent agreements reached during al-Zaidi's visit to Washington in the fields of energy, development, and economic cooperation.

He said Iraq has regained its regional standing, remains outside competing regional blocs, and continues to pursue greater international engagement based on economic interests while respecting the sovereignty of other countries.

Al-Aboudi also acknowledged that the crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz remains ongoing, saying Iraq has worked with American companies to develop alternative export routes for Iraqi oil to reduce potential disruptions to energy supplies.