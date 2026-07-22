Power Crisis Deepens in Kirkuk as it Receives Only Six Hours of National Electricity Per Day

Private generator operators say fuel shortages and reduced gas allocations are making it increasingly difficult to meet growing electricity demand during the summer heat.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Residents of Kirkuk are receiving only six hours of national electricity each day as worsening power shortages force households to rely increasingly on private generators, whose operators say they are struggling with insufficient gas supplies to keep pace with soaring demand.

As temperatures continue to rise and electricity consumption increases, the availability of national power in Kirkuk has declined significantly.

Several private generator owners told Kurdistan24 that they now provide electricity to residents for up to 18 hours a day, compensating for the limited national grid supply, which is available for only six hours daily.

Generator owners said the local administration provides only 45 percent of the gas required to operate their generators, creating major financial and operational challenges.

They added that they are often forced to purchase additional fuel on the black market to maintain service. Operators also acknowledged that the voltage supplied by private generators remains below the required level.

According to available figures, more than 400 private generators operate across Kirkuk.

Last month, generator owners received gas at a subsidized price of 200 Iraqi dinars per liter, but they say the allocated quantities are no longer sufficient because of the extended national electricity outages.

The electricity crisis is one of several longstanding public service challenges facing Kirkuk.

The city has experienced persistent infrastructure and service problems for years, and successive Iraqi governments have yet to resolve the recurring crises affecting residents.