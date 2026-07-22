Iraqi Oil Minister: Baghdad Secures Seven Major Agreements in US, Worth Nearly $200 Billion

The agreements include partnerships with major US companies, an oil pipeline deal with Syria, and broader plans to expand Iraq's energy sector and production capacity.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq signed seven major agreements valued at nearly $200 billion during Iraqi Prime Minister's official visit to the United States, Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair said on Wednesday, describing the deals as a significant step in expanding the country's energy sector and economic partnerships.

In a televised interview broadcast on Wednesday, Khudair said the agreements include partnerships with major American companies to develop Iraq's oil fields, as well as an agreement with Syria concerning an oil transportation pipeline.

Khudair said Iraq's total oil production capacity has now exceeded 4.8 million barrels per day, describing the increase as part of a broader strategic vision to further develop the country's oil and gas sector.

He added that Iraq is engaged in serious discussions with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) regarding an increase in its export levels.

On natural gas production, the oil minister said Iraq aims to achieve self-sufficiency by 2030.

He also stated that gasoline production has reached 30 million liters per day, noting that Iraq has already achieved practical self-sufficiency in other refined petroleum products, including diesel and white oil.

Khudair further revealed that 22 international companies are currently operating across various Iraqi oil fields.

He added that negotiations are continuing to resume Iraqi oil exports through the pipeline linking Iraq with Türkiye.

Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi arrived in Washington on an official visit on Monday, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

Government spokesperson Haider Aboudi previously said the primary objective of the visit is to strengthen economic relations between Iraq and the United States.