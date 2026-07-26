Türkiye's Peace Bill Excludes Ocalan, Senior PKK Leadership

Proposed legislation creates a legal pathway for eligible former PKK members while excluding Abdullah Ocalan, senior leadership, and aggravated life prisoners.

33 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Türkiye is expected to introduce a long-awaited legislative framework for its renewed peace initiative this week, with the government aiming to secure parliamentary approval before lawmakers begin their summer recess.

At the heart of the proposal is a clear legal distinction: the measure would exclude imprisoned PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan, senior PKK leaders, and individuals serving aggravated life sentences from its provisions.

According to reports from Turkish media close to the government, the legislation is designed to establish a legal mechanism supporting the disarmament process rather than offering a broad pardon.

Officials have emphasized that the bill is intended to regulate the legal status of eligible individuals while maintaining judicial oversight throughout implementation.

The proposed framework would create a pathway for lower-level PKK members who have not been involved in killings or other violent crimes to return to Türkiye without facing prosecution under specified legal provisions.

Eligibility would be determined through a structured review process, with the legislation explicitly limiting its scope to those meeting the prescribed criteria.

Even for those who qualify, the proposal envisions a closely monitored transition.

Returning individuals would remain under judicial supervision for between three and five years, during which they would be barred from employment in state institutions and prohibited from participating in political activities.

The restrictions are intended to ensure continued legal oversight while authorities assess compliance with the conditions of reintegration.

Implementation would also depend on multiple layers of institutional verification before any provisions take effect.

Field assessments conducted by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Turkish Armed Forces would be followed by confirmation from the National Security Council that disarmament and the decommissioning of weapons have been completed.

Only after those procedures are finalized would the framework move toward practical implementation.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has described the proposal as a temporary and standalone legal framework rather than a general amnesty.

According to his remarks, the bill is expected to be submitted to parliament this week before being referred to the relevant committees for debate, with the government seeking to complete the legislative process before the parliamentary recess.

The legislation forms part of Türkiye's broader effort to provide a legal basis for disarmament while preserving judicial accountability.

By excluding senior PKK figures and those convicted of the most serious crimes, the proposal seeks to differentiate between organizational leadership and lower-ranking members who may qualify under narrowly defined legal conditions.

The draft bill follows renewed momentum in Türkiye's peace initiative that gathered pace in late 2024 after political developments reopened discussion of a negotiated pathway toward ending the decades-long conflict.

Subsequent calls for the PKK's dissolution and later appeals encouraging disarmament accelerated parliamentary efforts to craft legislation governing both disarmament and the reintegration of eligible individuals.

Since then, lawmakers from multiple political parties have participated in discussions aimed at establishing a comprehensive legal framework for the process.

While the government has presented the bill as an important institutional step, opposition parties and the DEM Party have continued to call for greater legal clarity and stronger implementation guarantees before the framework is fully enacted.

As parliament prepares to consider the proposal, debate is expected to focus not only on the bill's legal provisions but also on how its oversight mechanisms will operate in practice.

The outcome of those deliberations will determine the final shape of legislation intended to support Türkiye's latest effort to reduce decades of armed conflict while maintaining the rule of law.