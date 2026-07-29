Houthis Denounce US And Saudi Arabia's Joint Military Operation in Iraq

The Houthis described the joint US-Saudi operation as illegal and reaffirmed Iraq's right to respond, while the Popular Mobilization Forces condemned the strikes as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The political office of Ansar Allah, commonly known as the Houthis, on Wednesday strongly condemned the joint US-Saudi military strikes on Iraq, describing the operation as an illegal act of aggression that violated international law and reaffirming Iraq's right to respond.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the movement denounced what it called the joint US-Saudi attack on Iraq, characterizing it as "unjustified, cowardly and illegal" and saying it contravened all international laws and agreements.

The political office of Ansar Allah also stressed Iraq's right, as a government, army and people, to respond to the strikes.

The condemnation came after the United States and Saudi Arabia launched joint strikes early Wednesday against multiple sites, logistics facilities and military bases belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces in several Iraqi provinces.

According to a joint statement by US Central Command (CENTCOM) and Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense, the operation was carried out in response to more than 30 drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory against Saudi energy infrastructure and US military bases across the region.

The statement said the joint operation targeted logistics and weapons sites linked to Iran-aligned terrorist groups after what it described as a sustained campaign of attacks directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). CENTCOM warned that the IRGC and its terrorist proxies must cease such attacks or face further US military action.

Separately, the Popular Mobilization Forces condemned the strikes, saying attacks on its official facilities constituted a violation of Iraq's sovereignty and posed what it described as a dangerous threat to the country's security institutions.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Central Command and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces announced they had conducted coordinated precision strikes against multiple Iran-aligned terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq.

According to the joint statement, the operation was launched after more than 30 IRGC-directed drone attacks over a 72-hour period targeted US forces and Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure. CENTCOM said the strikes were intended as a strong response and warned that continued attacks by the IRGC and its terrorist proxies could trigger further military action.