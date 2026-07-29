Saudi Arabia Defends Joint US Strikes in Iraq as Jordan Intercepts Iranian Missiles

Riyadh said the coordinated operation was carried out under its right to self-defense following drone attacks on its oil facilities, while Jordan announced it had intercepted five missiles launched from Iran.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Saudi Arabia on Wednesday defended its joint military operation with the United States inside Iraq, saying the coordinated airstrikes were carried out under the kingdom's right to self-defense after drone attacks targeted its oil infrastructure, while Jordan announced that it had intercepted five missiles launched from Iran toward its territory.

The Saudi Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense said in simultaneous statements, that the operation targeted sites belonging to what they described as "Iran-backed militias inside Iraqi territory" in response to recent drone attacks against Saudi oil facilities.

The Saudi ministries said the military operation was conducted under the kingdom's "inherent right to self-defense," as guaranteed by Article 51 of the United Nations Charter and international law, describing it as a response to what they called recent terrorist attacks.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the strikes followed statements it had issued over the previous two days condemning the drone attacks carried out by the armed groups.

The ministry expressed regret over what it described as the militias' escalating approach, saying the attacks came while Riyadh had been making intensive efforts to help end regional tensions and preserve security and stability. It added that the groups had instead chosen "an irresponsible approach" and violated international law and the principles of good neighborliness.

Saudi Defense Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said Saudi air defenses had intercepted and destroyed several drones that attempted to target oil facilities in the Eastern Province and Riyadh.

Al-Maliki said investigations had determined that the drones originated from Iraqi territory and had been launched by what he described as Iran-backed terrorist militias.

He added that the Saudi Armed Forces, in coordination with the United States, carried out precision strikes against specific targets belonging to those groups inside Iraq that were directly linked to the attacks on the kingdom's oil infrastructure.

The Saudi statements concluded by reaffirming that the kingdom does not seek escalation in the region but will take all necessary and decisive measures to preserve its sovereignty and protect its citizens and national assets against any aggression.

Separately, the Jordanian Armed Forces announced that its air defenses intercepted five missiles launched from Iran early Wednesday.

The military's official spokesperson said the missiles were detected through the kingdom's monitoring and surveillance system as they headed toward Jordanian territory and were intercepted and brought down in accordance with the approved rules of engagement.

The statement added that the Jordanian Armed Forces continue to protect the kingdom's airspace and safeguard its security and sovereignty, stressing that they will not hesitate to confront any threat targeting the country's security or the safety of its citizens.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the joint US-Saudi airstrikes targeting positions of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces rose to at least 10 people, with several others wounded, according to Popular Mobilization Forces sources cited by Agence France-Presse (AFP).

According to the sources, the airstrikes hit several Popular Mobilization Forces positions across multiple Iraqi provinces.

A source from the Popular Mobilization Forces told AFP that the deadliest strike targeted a headquarters belonging to the 30th Brigade in Nineveh province, where at least 10 members were killed in what was described as a preliminary toll that could rise further.

A second Popular Mobilization Forces source confirmed the casualty figure, saying multiple people were also injured at other sites targeted in the strikes, in addition to material damage caused by the air raids.