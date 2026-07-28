CENTCOM, UAE Launch First Joint Military AI Task Force

“This will be a historic milestone as we work with one of our most capable regional partners to rapidly deliver evolving AI advancements to our warfighters,” CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said in the statement.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to establish the first bilateral task force dedicated to accelerating the development and deployment of military artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

According to a statement published by CENTCOM on X, the new initiative, named Task Force Talon Synapse, is expected to officially launch in the coming weeks.

The Abu Dhabi-based task force will include approximately 20 American and Emirati personnel specializing in artificial intelligence, data science, and cybersecurity. The team will focus on rapidly integrating AI technologies into military operations and strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

“This will be a historic milestone as we work with one of our most capable regional partners to rapidly deliver evolving AI advancements to our warfighters,” CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said in the statement.

“Together, we and our Emirati partners share a strong commitment to adopting AI applications that will foster innovation at speed and scale,” he added.

CENTCOM said the task force will prioritize integrating AI applications for intelligence support, protecting critical infrastructure, and monitoring the regional security environment.

The initiative builds on discussions held last year between Cooper and Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan regarding the creation of a joint AI task force. CENTCOM also met with AI industry leaders and Emirati defense officials during a visit to the region last month to advance the project.

The agreement marks a new step in the expanding U.S.-UAE defense partnership, as both countries seek to harness emerging technologies to strengthen military capabilities and address evolving security challenges across the Middle East.