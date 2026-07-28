Jordan Downs Drone Near Iraqi, Saudi Borders Amid Heightened Regional Tensions

Military says unmanned aircraft violated Jordanian airspace as cross-border drone threats persist during the ongoing regional conflict

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Jordan's military said Tuesday it shot down a drone that entered the kingdom's airspace over the eastern desert near the borders with Iraq and Saudi Arabia, as regional tensions continue to fuel cross-border aerial threats.

In a statement, the Jordanian Armed Forces said the Royal Jordanian Air Force intercepted the unmanned aircraft after it violated the country's airspace in the early hours of Tuesday.

"As part of its monitoring and surveillance system, the Royal Jordanian Air Force dealt with a drone that violated Jordanian airspace in the early hours of Tuesday morning," the military said.

It added that "the drone was successfully shot down in the eastern desert within the Kingdom's territory."

The military did not identify the origin of the drone or provide further details about its mission.

The incident came hours after the Israeli military announced it had intercepted a separate drone near its border with Jordan. Israeli officials said the aircraft did not enter Israeli airspace and that an investigation was under way to determine where it had been launched.

Jordan has faced repeated drone and missile threats since fighting resumed between Iran and the United States earlier this month, placing the kingdom at the center of growing regional security concerns.

On Monday, the Israeli military said it intercepted two drones near the Jordanian border, while Jordan's armed forces confirmed they had also shot down the aircraft after they entered the country's airspace.

The heightened security environment follows Iranian strikes earlier this month that killed two U.S. service members in Jordan, underscoring the kingdom's increasingly exposed position amid the wider regional conflict.

Amman has repeatedly maintained that Jordan does not host foreign military bases. However, it says limited numbers of foreign troops are stationed at certain Jordanian military facilities under bilateral cooperation and training agreements.

The latest drone interception highlights the continuing risks posed by the expanding regional conflict, with Jordan remaining on high alert against aerial threats crossing its borders.