Iraq Braces for Heatwave as Temperatures Set to Hit 50°C in Five Provinces

Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Region's General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology said skies will remain clear, with temperatures on Friday slightly lower than Thursday's readings. Similar conditions are expected to continue on Saturday.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq's meteorological authority has warned that a heatwave will grip much of the country over the coming days, with temperatures expected to reach 50°C in five southern provinces this weekend.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology said Saturday's weather will be clear and hot across the country, with temperatures remaining similar to Friday's levels.

The forecast puts maximum temperatures at 43°C in Duhok and Sulaimani, 44°C in Erbil, 47°C in Nineveh and Anbar, and 48°C in Diyala. Temperatures are expected to reach 49°C in Baghdad, Kirkuk, Babylon, Saladin, Wasit, Karbala, and Diwaniyah, while Najaf, Muthanna, Maysan, Dhi Qar, and Basra are forecast to see highs of 50°C.

The agency said weather conditions will remain stable on Sunday, with a slight increase in temperatures expected nationwide on Monday. Clear skies and similar temperatures are forecast to continue on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Region's General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology said skies will remain clear, with temperatures on Friday slightly lower than Thursday's readings. Similar conditions are expected to continue on Saturday.

Friday's forecast highs across the Kurdistan Region include 43°C in Erbil and Duhok, 42°C in Sulaimani, 44°C in Halabja, Zakho, and Akre, 45°C in Chamchamal, 49°C in the Garmiyan Independent Administration, 40°C in Pirmam district, and a comparatively cooler 31°C in Haji Omaran sub-district.