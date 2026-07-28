Death Toll Feared to Rise After Earthquake Brings Down Japan's Aeon Mall

A police source says authorities fear a substantial loss of life following the collapse of Aeon Mall Kumamoto, as rescue teams continue searching for survivors after a powerful earthquake struck southwestern Japan.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Japanese authorities fear the collapse of a major shopping complex in Kumamoto Prefecture may have resulted in a substantial loss of life following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in southern Japan, though officials caution that determining the full human toll will require time as search-and-rescue teams continue working through unstable debris.

According to Japan's TBS News, a source within the Kumamoto Prefectural Police said investigators believe the destruction of Aeon Mall Kumamoto could have caused numerous fatalities following the powerful earthquake that struck the region on Tuesday. The source emphasized that casualty figures remain unconfirmed, with emergency personnel still attempting to reach those believed trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

The warning marks one of the clearest official indications yet that the disaster may be significantly more severe than initial reports suggested. Authorities have refrained from releasing an estimated death toll, stressing that rescue efforts remain the immediate priority while teams continue to assess conditions inside the damaged building.

The shopping mall suffered extensive structural failure after the earthquake, with earlier reports indicating that an explosion occurred before part of the second floor collapsed. According to Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency, numerous people were inside the complex when the incident unfolded, prompting a large-scale emergency response involving local fire departments and specialized rescue units.

Emergency crews have continued searching the wreckage under difficult conditions, as unstable debris and damaged infrastructure complicate access to areas where survivors may still be located. Officials have not provided updated figures on the number of people trapped, underscoring the rapidly evolving nature of the operation.

The destruction at the mall has become one of the most serious incidents linked to the earthquake, but it is part of a much wider emergency unfolding across Kumamoto Prefecture.

Authorities reported multiple fires in several municipalities following the quake, stretching emergency resources as firefighters responded simultaneously to separate incidents. Damage has also affected portions of the emergency dispatch and command system serving parts of the prefecture, adding further challenges to coordinating rescue operations during the critical first hours after the disaster.

Japanese officials have responded with some of the country's highest emergency measures. A Level 5 Emergency Safety Assurance warning, the most serious level in Japan's disaster alert system, was issued for tens of thousands of residents in affected communities. At the same time, evacuation orders were expanded across parts of Kumamoto as well as neighboring Nagasaki and Fukuoka prefectures, affecting hundreds of thousands of people as authorities sought to move residents away from potentially hazardous areas.

Despite the widespread destruction, officials said there were no immediate reports of damage to nuclear facilities or major petrochemical installations, reducing concerns about secondary industrial accidents that can sometimes accompany major earthquakes.

The focus, however, remains firmly on the collapsed shopping center, where rescue teams continue to search for survivors while engineers evaluate the stability of the remaining structure. Authorities have warned that confirming the number of casualties will take time because many sections of the building remain difficult to access safely.

As emergency operations continue, officials are expected to release further information once searches progress and victims can be formally accounted for. Until then, Japanese authorities have urged caution regarding casualty estimates, emphasizing that current assessments remain preliminary while one of the country's most significant rescue efforts unfolds.