Spain Battles Expanding Wildfires as Mass Evacuations Reach Tens of Thousands

Authorities expanded evacuations and confinement orders as wildfires scorched nearly 25,000 hectares, while officials warned shifting weather could rapidly worsen conditions.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Nearly 80,000 people have been evacuated or ordered to remain indoors as fast-moving wildfires continue to spread across Spain's Madrid region and neighboring Ávila province, prompting one of the country's largest civil protection operations in recent years and raising concerns that changing weather conditions could quickly intensify the crisis.

According to EL PAÍS, the emergency has affected tens of thousands of residents across the two regions, where advancing flames have already burned roughly 25,000 hectares.

Authorities have expanded evacuation and confinement measures as firefighters work to protect communities, vulnerable residents, and critical infrastructure from multiple fire fronts.

The emergency escalated further Saturday when the Madrid municipality of Cenicientos was ordered evacuated as the fire advanced toward the town.

The area's advanced command post, which had coordinated firefighting efforts from Cenicientos, was relocated to Navalcarnero to ensure emergency operations could continue safely while crews remained deployed across the affected region.

Visiting communities threatened by the fires, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stressed that protecting lives remains the government's overriding priority.

"The priority is to save your lives and protect inhabited areas," Sánchez told reporters, while cautioning that the emergency remains unpredictable. "We are going to have some complex hours ahead because although the temperatures have gone down, we do not know exactly how the wind will develop, how strong it will be."

Regional authorities echoed that assessment. Madrid regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso warned that changing weather conditions could make the situation considerably more difficult in the coming hours despite an extensive emergency response involving multiple levels of government.

She also highlighted ongoing efforts to safeguard vulnerable populations, including elderly residents and people with disabilities, while maintaining essential public services in affected communities.

Emergency personnel continue battling the fires while assisting evacuations, protecting residential areas and monitoring infrastructure threatened by the advancing flames.

Authorities have also urged the public to avoid traveling into affected areas to keep roads clear for firefighters and rescue teams.

Health officials have issued separate warnings over deteriorating air quality caused by dense wildfire smoke.

Residents in communities affected by the fires have been advised to limit time outdoors, with authorities noting that concentrations of fine particulate matter have risen well above levels recommended by the World Health Organization. People experiencing breathing difficulties or other respiratory symptoms have been urged to seek medical attention.

While overnight conditions helped firefighters slow the advance of several fire fronts and reduce their intensity, Madrid's government delegation warned that stronger and more erratic winds forecast for Saturday could rapidly alter conditions, complicating efforts to contain the blazes despite cooler temperatures.

The latest evacuations have significantly expanded the scale of Spain's wildfire emergency.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), more than 70,000 people have now been evacuated from fire-threatened areas in Spain, while EL PAÍS reported that nearly 80,000 people across Madrid and Ávila are either evacuated or confined as authorities continue adjusting protective measures in response to changing conditions.

The crisis is unfolding alongside a severe wildfire season elsewhere in southwestern Europe.

AFP reported that France has recorded nearly 98,000 hectares burned this year, a figure Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described as a "historic record."

French authorities said approximately 197,000 people have been evacuated as major fires continue near Bordeaux and in the southwestern departments of Gironde and Landes.

To reinforce suppression efforts, France has deployed an additional 500 soldiers, bringing military support to 1,000 personnel, while dispatching around 100 Paris firefighters and an A400M military aircraft equipped to release up to 20 tonnes of fire retardant.

AFP also reported that the combined emergencies in Spain and France have forced the evacuation of more than 250,000 people, underscoring the extraordinary scale of this year's wildfire season across southwestern Europe.

The fires have also disrupted critical infrastructure, including the temporary evacuation of one of NASA's deep-space communications facilities in Spain.

As emergency operations continue across Madrid and Ávila, Spanish authorities remain focused on protecting lives and containing the advancing fires.

Officials say weather conditions over the coming hours will play a decisive role in determining whether recent firefighting gains can be sustained or whether renewed flare-ups will require additional evacuations and emergency measures.