Kirkuk Hit by Six Earthquakes in 24 Hours, Experts Cite Tectonic Pressure

After six earthquakes struck Kirkuk within 24 hours, experts pointed to regional tectonic forces and possible added stress on local faults while warning that more tremors could occur in the coming days.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A succession of earthquakes that shook Kirkuk in less than 24 hours has heightened public concern across the governorate, with the strongest tremor striking late Friday night and prompting renewed attention to the region's seismic activity.

The latest earthquake occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday, marking the most powerful event in a sequence of six tremors recorded over the course of a single day.

Although Iraqi seismological authorities had not yet announced the official magnitude of the latest quake, residents across parts of Kirkuk reported feeling strong shaking, with many awakened by the nighttime tremor.

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24 correspondent Hemn Delo in Kirkuk, the repeated earthquakes have drawn increased attention from geological specialists, who say the activity reflects a combination of natural tectonic processes while cautioning that certain human activities may also have intensified pressure on existing fault systems.

Experts explained that the region lies within an area influenced by the ongoing interaction between the Arabian and Persian tectonic plates.

Their continued movement places significant stress on local geological faults, periodically releasing energy in the form of earthquakes.

The specialists also said that improper or unscientific oil and gas extraction practices may have contributed to increased stress on existing fault lines, emphasizing that this assessment should be viewed alongside the area's underlying natural tectonic activity rather than as a standalone cause.

Earlier earthquakes recorded on Friday measured between 3.7 and 3.9 on the Richter scale, according to the Iraqi General Authority for Seismology. The latest earthquake surpassed those earlier tremors in strength, although officials had not released its confirmed magnitude at the time of publication.

The unusual concentration of seismic events within such a short period has attracted particular attention because earthquake swarms can indicate that stress is continuing to shift beneath the surface, even after the strongest shock has occurred.

According to the geological experts cited by Kurdistan24, additional earthquakes remain possible over the coming days. They expect further tremors in the area could range between magnitude 4.0 and 5.0 during the next five days as pressure continues to adjust along regional fault systems.

Authorities have urged residents to remain calm and rely on official information rather than rumors while following established earthquake safety guidance should further tremors occur.

Although Friday's earthquakes caused widespread anxiety among residents, experts stressed that continued monitoring remains the most effective way to assess the evolving seismic situation.

They emphasized that understanding the geological forces at work, and maintaining public preparedness, will be essential as specialists continue to observe activity in the days ahead.