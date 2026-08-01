President Barzani, German Envoys Reaffirm Strategic Partnership Amid Regional Challenges

Meeting marks diplomatic transition at Germany's Erbil Consulate while underscoring continued cooperation on security, regional stability, and ties between Berlin and the Kurdistan Region.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani on Saturday received Germany's outgoing Consul General in Erbil, Albrecht von Wittke, and his successor, Christian Oelfke, in a meeting that underscored the continuity of German engagement with the Kurdistan Region as both sides navigate an increasingly complex regional political and security landscape.

The meeting marked the conclusion of von Wittke's diplomatic assignment in Erbil while formally introducing Oelfke as Germany's new Consul General, highlighting the enduring partnership that has developed between Germany and the Kurdistan Region through years of political dialogue, humanitarian cooperation, and joint efforts against terrorism.

At the beginning of the meeting, von Wittke extended his condolences to President Barzani on the 43rd anniversary of the Barzani Anfal campaign, describing the tragedy as a "bitter memory" in the history of the Kurdish people. The gesture reflected Germany's continued recognition of one of the darkest chapters in Kurdish history as the diplomatic transition took place.

The outgoing envoy also expressed gratitude to the Kurdistan Regional Government and the people of the Kurdistan Region for the cooperation and support he received throughout his tenure.

Looking back on his service in Erbil, von Wittke described his assignment as a "rich and rewarding experience," emphasizing the close working relationship established between German representatives and Kurdish institutions.

Pointing to the strength of bilateral ties, he voiced confidence that relations between Germany and the Kurdistan Region would continue to deepen under his successor.

Von Wittke also reiterated Berlin's commitment to maintaining coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Peshmerga forces in ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and strengthen regional security.

President Barzani thanked the departing Consul General for his diplomatic service and welcomed Christian Oelfke to the Kurdistan Region, expressing his best wishes for success as he assumes his new responsibilities in Erbil.

The Kurdish leader also conveyed his appreciation to the German government and people for their longstanding support of the Peshmerga and the people of the Kurdistan Region during periods of crisis, particularly throughout the campaign against terrorism.

That assistance, he indicated, has become a defining element of the relationship between the two partners.

President Barzani further expressed hope that cooperation would continue to expand beyond its existing foundations, highlighting opportunities to strengthen collaboration across political, security, humanitarian and other areas of shared interest.

Beyond the diplomatic transition, the meeting served as an opportunity for a broader strategic exchange on developments affecting Iraq and the wider Middle East.

According to information released following the talks, discussions covered Iraq's current political and security situation, as well as the rapidly evolving regional environment and rising tensions that continue to shape policymaking across the region.

Both sides also exchanged views on the persistent threat posed by terrorism and extremist organizations, an issue that has remained central to cooperation between Germany and the Kurdistan Region since the international campaign against the Islamic State.

The agenda extended beyond Iraq to include several regional issues with direct implications for Kurdish stability and security.

President Barzani and the German diplomats discussed the political process within the Kurdistan Region, recent developments affecting Kurds in Syria, and the ongoing peace process in Türkiye, reflecting the broad scope of dialogue between Erbil and Berlin on regional affairs.

The meeting illustrated that, while diplomatic representatives may change, Germany's engagement with the Kurdistan Region continues to rest on a long-established partnership built on political cooperation, security coordination and mutual support.

As Christian Oelfke begins his tenure in Erbil, both sides signaled their intention to preserve that momentum while adapting their cooperation to a Middle East undergoing rapid political and security transformations.