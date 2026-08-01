Araghchi Warns Britain Against Intervention in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's foreign minister says any third-party involvement in the strategic waterway would undermine regional stability, while Britain stresses diplomacy and rejects participation in military action against Tehran.

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Britain against any third-party intervention in the Strait of Hormuz during a telephone conversation with British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, as the two officials discussed regional security and bilateral relations.

Araghchi said on Saturday, that Iran is working with Oman to establish the legal and technical mechanisms governing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that any third-party interference in the process would undermine regional stability and further complicate the situation.

The Iranian foreign minister also sharply criticized Britain's recent positions, accusing London of cooperating and being involved in the US and Israeli attacks against Iran.

Araghchi further expressed concern over Britain's decision to designate Iran's armed forces as a threat to British national security and called on London to reconsider what he described as such policies.

Addressing the legal dimensions of the conflict, Araghchi said that, under international law, any country that allows its territory or facilities to be used for attacks against another state is considered a participant in acts of aggression, adding that such circumstances give Iran the right to legitimate self-defense.

On diplomatic efforts, Araghchi said Iran had previously taken constructive steps toward peace and had reached a final agreement to halt the war in mid-June. He accused the United States of breaking its commitments and preventing the agreement from being implemented.

In response, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband assured his Iranian counterpart that Britain's new government does not seek war and is not part of any military conflict against Iran.

Instead, Miliband said London's primary objective is to pursue diplomacy, reduce tensions, and improve relations between the two countries.