Houthis Deny Seeking Transit Fees for Ships Passing Through Bab al-Mandeb Strait

Iran-Backed Group Rejects Yemeni Government's Accusation as Strategic Waterway Gains Importance Amid Regional Tensions

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Saturday denied reports that they are seeking to charge commercial vessels for passage through the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait, rejecting accusations made by Yemen's internationally recognized government.

In a statement carried by the Houthi-aligned Saba news agency, the group's Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) said reports claiming the movement intended to impose transit fees were inaccurate.

"The HOCC further emphasizes that transit through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait is free of charge," the Houthi-backed administrative body said.

The denial came days after Yemen's Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani accused the Houthis of attempting to emulate Iran by imposing tolls on one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints.

On Wednesday, al-Eryani alleged the group was trying to replicate Tehran's efforts to levy charges on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, another vital global shipping route.

The Bab al-Mandeb Strait has taken on greater strategic importance following Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz, serving as a key alternative route for Saudi oil exports.

The narrow waterway links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, providing access to the Mediterranean Sea through the Suez Canal.

The latest exchange comes after the Houthis last month declared a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, the world's largest crude oil exporter, raising concerns over global energy supplies and sending fresh volatility through international oil markets.

Since announcing the blockade, the group has claimed responsibility for several attacks targeting oil tankers and energy infrastructure in the region.

The latest denial follows another statement issued by the Houthis on Thursday rejecting allegations that they were behind a drone strike on the U.S.-owned and operated Energos Winter floating storage and regasification vessel at Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta.

The group dismissed reports linking it to the attack as "unfounded."

The denial came after a drone struck the Energos Winter while it was docked alongside the Greek-owned GasLog Salem tanker, sparking fires aboard both vessels.

The incident occurred amid escalating hostilities between the United States and Iran, which have increasingly spilled over into maritime shipping routes across the Middle East.