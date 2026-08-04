Iraqi Electricity Ministry Employees Protest Delayed Salaries

Demonstrators demand payment of July wages, saying repeated delays and low pay have left many workers struggling to support their families

40 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Employees of Iraq's Ministry of Electricity staged a protest on Wednesday, demanding the payment of their delayed salaries as frustration grows over wage arrears affecting several government institutions.

The demonstrators said they had yet to receive their salaries for July, noting that employees in five ministries, the country's three presidencies, and several government agencies remain unpaid.

"We are employees of the Ministry of Electricity in Iraq's central region. We have been treated unfairly by the government and continue to suffer because of administrative corruption," one protester told Kurdistan24.

The employee also criticized ministry management, saying recent administrative decisions have negatively affected workers, particularly contract employees.

"Our director has issued several decisions that are unfair to employees. Many of the workers are contract employees earning only 300,000 Iraqi dinars per month, and even those salaries are paid in installments," the protester said.

"In the past, employees received their salaries together, but now they expect us to continue working for a very low wage. We all have families to support. What can 300,000 dinars cover? Rent, electricity bills, or other living expenses?" the employee added.

During the protest, demonstrators chanted slogans including, "Where are our salaries? Where are our rights?" as they called on the government to immediately release the overdue payments.

Another employee said workers have repeatedly been told that salaries would be paid "next week," but the payments have yet to materialize.

"We have come here today to demand a reduction in working hours. Our salaries are already very low, and even those have not been paid," the employee said.

The protest highlights growing discontent among public-sector employees as salary delays continue to affect multiple state institutions across Iraq.

The situation remains developing.