U.S. And Qatar Reaffirm Support for Diplomacy Between Washington and Tehran

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump reviewed regional developments, emphasizing diplomacy and continued dialogue to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and US President Donald Trump discussed ongoing efforts to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran during a telephone conversation on Tuesday, with both sides emphasizing diplomacy and continued coordination on regional developments.

According to the Amiri Diwan of Qatar, the two leaders reviewed the latest developments in the Middle East, focusing in particular on initiatives aimed at easing tensions between the United States and Iran.

During the call, Sheikh Tamim stressed the importance of maintaining dialogue and pursuing diplomatic solutions to resolve disputes.

He also underscored the need for all parties to remain committed to the agreements reached under the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, describing them as essential to supporting international efforts to reduce tensions and strengthen peace and security across the region and the world.

For his part, President Trump praised Qatar's efforts and its influential role in supporting diplomacy and facilitating dialogue between the parties, saying such efforts contribute to strengthening regional security and stability.

The two leaders also discussed several other issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed the importance of continued bilateral coordination and consultations on regional and international developments in a manner that serves the interests of both countries.