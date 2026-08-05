Kurdish Political Forces in Kirkuk Reject Unilateral Deals, Demand Restoration of Lost Offices

KDP in Kirkuk issued a seven-point statement reaffirming Kurdish unity, calling for the restoration of lost administrative positions, and warning against unilateral political agreements

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdish political parties in Kirkuk reaffirmed their commitment to political unity, the restoration of administrative positions previously held by Kurds, and the protection of Kurdish national interests, following a broad meeting held to unify the Kurdish political position on key national issues.

The meeting took place on Wednesday, at the headquarters of Branch Three of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Kirkuk. After reviewing the city's political situation, the participating Kurdish parties agreed on seven key points outlined in a joint final statement.

According to the statement, the parties agreed to continue holding regular meetings and to intensify efforts to regain administrative positions that had previously been allocated to the Kurdish community but were lost in recent years.

They also stressed that Kurdish unity must not be sacrificed for the sake of obtaining an administrative post or advancing narrow political interests, warning that such divisions could ultimately result in the loss of additional positions.

The statement further emphasized that the Kurdish component represents the majority in Kirkuk and that this political weight should be respected.

It added that no agreement with other components should create concern among the Kurdish public or weaken Kurdish unity in the city.

The participating parties also reiterated that the issue of the Kurdish areas outside the Kurdistan Region's administration is fundamentally a territorial dispute with the authorities, underscoring that a unified Kurdish position is essential to safeguarding Kurdish achievements.

The statement comes as Kurdish parties continue to seek the restoration of positions lost following the events of Oct. 16, 2017, when Kurds lost a significant number of administrative and security posts in Kirkuk province, including the position of governor.

The parties concluded by emphasizing the importance of maintaining Kurdish unity as they pursue the restoration of those positions and address issues affecting the Kurdish community in Kirkuk.